Carine Roitfeld and Gray Goose host models for New York Fashion Week party

Carine Roitfelds New York Fashion Week partying late Friday night was like stepping into another dimension: one without a pandemic, where fashions were strictly short and tight, and where everyone had a busy modeling career to occupy in the morning let alone talk about it. ‘a bewildering amount of men dressed in Miami Beach just happy to be there. Roitfeld had taken over Casa Cipriani, located just above the FDR in Lower Manhattan, which glowed from the twisty tail lights of black SUVs shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Inside, after showing proof of vaccination and taking two elevators, guests were dropped off at a lounge with lounge chairs and an outdoor patio, where they gathered like the good old days. More from WWD The espresso martinis flowed freely, as were the double-cheeked kisses of greetings from Ms Roitfeld (remember when we debated whether this could be a thing of the past?). Man of the week Tom Ford arrived early for a quick welcome and a photoshoot with Carine before stepping out into the night. Guests included Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, Charli XCX, Jasmine Sanders, Duckie Thot, Michael Avedon, Kehlani, Brian Atwood, Zani Gugelmann, Imaan Hammam, Maye Musk, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Julian Schnabel, Shanina Shaik, Symone and more, all dressed up to the max and ready to party. Soo Joo Park was on the decks to start the night, DJing to the crowd’s delight, Kaytrana taking over later that night keeping the crowd going. Launch gallery: CR NYFW evening hosted by Carine Roitfeld Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

