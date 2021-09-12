Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz dress up for a date





Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz know how to stand out from the crowd. The couple were best dressed from their red carpet as they walked through the streets of brooklyn after a romantic dinner on Saturday night, as shown in the photos obtained exclusively by Page Six. Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig were on the red carpet in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Jesal / Diggzy / Shutterstock Craig, 53, looked stylish in a dark suit that could have come straight out of James Bond’s personal wardrobe while his wife, 51, wore a stunning red maxi dress with wedge heel boots and tinted aviators. She also wore a more casual crochet bag. After dining at the River Cafe, an upscale restaurant under the Brooklyn Bridge that requires “gentlemen” to wear jackets, the prominent couple returned home. They chose to walk the bike path right next to traffic rather than the empty sidewalk, which likely didn’t help them go unnoticed by onlookers. Weisz and Craig will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year. Jesal / Diggzy / Shutterstock Craig and Weisz took root in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2018, as previously reported by Page Six. They bought the newly renovated home for $ 6.75 million at the time from author Martin Amis and his wife, Isabel Fonseca. The previous owners sold the townhouse, which was originally built in 1901, after a faulty chimney caused a fire on the roof and part of the top floor. Weisz and Craig are known to keep their decade-long romance extremely private. Jesal / Diggzy / Shutterstock Coincidentally, Amis’s father published the James Bond novel “Colonel SunUnder the pseudonym Robert Markham in 1968. He later wrote “The James Bond Dossier” in which he analyzed the original novels of Bond creator Ian Fleming. Weisz and Craig married in 2011 in a private ceremony in New York City.

