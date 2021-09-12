(Sofias) Boston Savings Guide – The Heights





As vintage fashion trends began to resurface, so did the savings. Thrifting adds a level of creativity and individuality to shopping, giving you the flexibility to sift through individual pieces to compose the perfect outfit. There are things you can find for a savings that just can’t be replicated in regular clothing stores, and they cost a lot less and have a much lower environmental impact. Besides the great prices, one of my favorite things about thrift stores in Boston is that every store you walk into has a distinct vibe and vibe. An adventure in Thriftlandaka Cambridge is incomplete without stopping at a few of my must-see shops and discovering all the different patterns, fabrics and colors that the economy has to offer. Need inspiration to get started on your journey? You have come to the right place! My first stop is a classic: Boomerangs. Located in Cambridges Central place, Boomerangs is a great place to start your savings adventure because of its great prices and variety. Boomerangs also Pitches in the South End and Plain of Jamaica. As in any thrift store, you have to dig through the countless shelves of tops, bottoms, jackets and other items before you find a piece of jewelry, but I always find basic and remarkable pieces scattered all over the place. The last time I was there I got a nice pair of black jeans at $ 6, two belts at $ 4 each and a single jacket at $ 6. I particularly remember this transport because it was kind to my bank account, the jeans fit really well after adjusting the waist a bit and I frequently get compliments on my new button-down jacket. Overall, Boomerangs is the perfect place to find both everyday classics and some with a touch of daring. After Boomerangs, if you feel inclined to search through a more unique selection while enjoying a good deal, your next stop should be The clothing district. Located just down the street from Boomerangs, the establishment itself is a fashion statement. Floors on floors of pink walls and bright colors bouncing off the clothes racks will leave you unsure of where to start. You need to allow enough time to sift through its articles. The first floor offers matching costumes, while the upper level has rooms separated by clothing type and decade. An added bonus that has just reopened after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions is its by the pound room. In this section, if you’re ready to dig through piles of clothes, you can find treasures for the insanely low price of $ 2 per pound of clothes. Another plus of The Garment District is that it has a range of fun costumes (my friends shamelessly bought a banana costume, an eggplant costume, and a peanut butter jelly costume in one trip). The latter stop is a bit more expensive, but that’s because the selection is known for its vintage aesthetic and rare items. Great Eastern Trading Co, located on River St. in Cambridge with another location in Malden, Mass. offers an excellent selection of unique jackets and shoes. I especially recommend the men’s section for vintage jackets, it won’t disappoint if you go for a retro 80s look. I bought the cutest men’s turquoise bomber jacket for $ 30, and it was totally worth it. price. My friend bought a gorgeous bomber jacket with a butterfly print that I would have gotten if it had been a little cheaper, it was $ 45, but I can luckily borrow it from her closet. We also found a gorgeous baby pink corset that perfectly encapsulates the vintage vibe of the store. A trip to Great Eastern Trading Co is definitely worth it. These three stores are just the tip of the iceberg of the many thrift stores that the Boston area has to offer. With fall fashions just around the corner, a trip to Thriftland will leave you classy, ​​retro, and daring, and might even send you home with a banana costume. Graphic presented by Meegan Minahan / Height Editor Photos by MC Claverie / Heights Editor and Sofia Fauza / Heights Staff Related

