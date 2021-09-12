Princess Eugenie wears a stunning Peter Pilotto dress to an Italian wedding



















Princess Eugenie has been spotted attend a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social networks at week-end. In a smiling snap taken outside of the ceremony, the princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch. SEE: Princess Eugenie adopts a stylish new hairstyle on rare date night with husband Jack Brooksbank According to reports in Italian media, Eugenie was attending the wedding of hotel heiress Irene Forte and her longtime stepson Felix Winckler in Italy. The couple first married in a low-key ceremony in London last September, between closings in England, with the bride wearing an elegant white pantsuit. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks about her creative passion The beloved couple then held a church wedding in Italy over the weekend, where another photo showed blonde beauty Irene in a traditional white dress. MORE: 7 Royals Who Had To Make Last Minute Wedding Changes SEE: 21 behind-the-scenes photos of the Royal Family at home: From the Queen to Meghan Markle Eugenie tied the knot with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018 and the couple went on to host their son August earlier this year. The princess welcomed her first child in February A few days ago the princess photos of her pregnancy for a very special reason. On her Instagram page on Wednesday, the royal shared a series of never-before-seen photos taken during a visit to the Queens Gallery. The 31-year-old, who studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University, recorded an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace, where she was joined by Kate Bryan to talk about the ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace exhibition. Princess Eugenie’s friend Irene held a low-key ceremony in London last year “I had the privilege of recording an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace in the Queens Gallery, talking about the magnificent ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace’ exhibition on display until February 13, 2022,” she wrote. “I spoke to @katebryan_art about what art and these works of art in particular mean to me. can. @royalcollectiontrust. “ Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

