Tory Burch closes Mercer Street for Fashion Block Party – WWD

Tory Burch turned Mercer Street outside his new store into a community block party Sunday morning.

Celebrating community was a big theme at the first New York Fashion Week in person since the pandemic began, and Burch wanted to give back to New York City, she said.

So she picked out some of her favorite local haunts (Sant Ambroeus, Balthazar, Mercer Street Books and Records, Emily Thompson Flowers) and invited them to sit on the street next to her track, with free treats for all. (It’s one way to generate goodwill – and foot traffic – by entering a new neighborhood!)

“New York has given us all so much, and it was heartbreaking to see what COVID-19 has done to the city,” Burch said. “These companies are coming back but it’s a struggle and we wanted to support them.

On the catwalk, the designer offered a lesson in history by paying tribute to fashion pioneer Claire McCardell with an upbeat range of picnic throws, technical jersey and cotton poplin.

Mother of American sportswear in the 1940s and 1950s, McCardell changed the way women dressed, creating more casual and functional clothing in modest fabrics and iconic silhouettes like the Popover Dress and the Monastic Dress. She also popularized flat ballet decades before Burch made a mint on her logo versions.

Burch was already working on the McCardell Project before the Costume Institute announced their show “In America: An American Lexicon,” which opens Friday, she said. In January, she took a research trip to the Maryland Center for History and Culture to see the McCardell archives, before returning with her design team.

“I’ve always been intrigued by people who think America doesn’t contribute much to fashion and wanted to dispel that,” said Burch, wearing a vintage McCardell navy dress. “She was one of my heroines, and I wanted to see how she allowed women to be free and made things wearable. She was the first to put a zipper on a dress.

While McCardell’s problem-solving sportswear designs may seem quite formal to contemporaries, they were revolutionary for their time, when fashion still had rules and women had to follow them.

Like Christian Dior with his New Look, celebrated in an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, McCardell was interested in the size, but not in the restrictive and cinched haute couture version. Instead, she cut dresses at an angle, added pockets, and emphasized the waistline with sashes or sashes to give women more freedom of movement when they joined the workforce.

For her part, Burch fashioned the waist with versatile technical-knit corsets that could be layered over a cotton eyelet dress, a jersey button-down shirt worn with navy striped pants, or even a tee and a Jeans.

She borrowed from the dance world in her use of jersey – over a black cap sleeve top with a wraparound belt over an orchid jersey skirt, and the low rise black jersey of a loose printed silk kelly green checkered skirt. .

Meanwhile, a cotton-poplin striped top, shirt dress and loose-fitting honeycomb eyelet skirt feature interesting stitching, piping, and window grid details. Reversible trench coats and jersey tops were among the simpler pieces, underscoring the designer’s mission to solve problems.

A reissue of the McCardell ballerinas created with Capezio in 1953 was a nice touch. The designer also created the Tory Burch Claire McCardell Fashion Fellowship at the Maryland Center to support her legacy.

It’s curious that Burch hasn’t included expanded sizes on her runway, like almost every other designer this season, reflecting America’s singular contribution to the democratization of fashion. Nonetheless, the collection was another step forward in elevating her brand, orienting it towards something more timeless with pieces that women can create.