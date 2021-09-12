San Diego native Tristan Detwiler praises New York Fashion Week showcase





< class=""/> Tristan Detwiler STAN fashion line. Photo courtesy of: stanlosangeles.com New York Fashion Week This week’s Men’s Day reverted to a face-to-face presentation with promising designers, including San Diegan. Tristan Detweiler Presentation of the 2022 collection. The model posed like a statue as the audience walked within walking distance of the design. Every now and then there was a central figure who introduced the theme behind the exterior. This year, some designers have sought inspiration near their homes, while others have painted faraway tropical places. Detweiler cited the hometown of sandy beaches and beaches of San Diego as his inspiration. STAN collectionIt features a colorful pattern of neutral and earth tones and a quilt-like fabric. I source all the textiles myself, meet people, learn their stories and experience the culture, said Detwyer. “Textiles come second, it’s really the first story. Women’s Clothing Daily “The use of textiles other than quilts has added a new and welcome dimension to the collection,” he said Thursday. According to the STAN website, the line “reveals a story of travel, ownership, wear and tear, repair and love,” using vintage textiles that are “in tatters and passed down from generation to generation”. That is to say. Vivid colors, sultry landscapes and striking shapes dominated the designers Teddy Bonlanson Collection.. I always wanted to do an exotic collection that would take me to the South Pacific, but I was really inspired by the work of Tahiti and Paul Gauguin, said von Lanson. Meanwhile, designer William McNicol William Frédéric Collection He said all of his work was designed, developed and manufactured in his hometown of Cleveland. In her presentation, a model dressed in casual, neutral colors painted the canvas. Most of our collections are based on creativity, curiosity, intelligence and intimacy, McNicol said. “This collection was mostly about the artist’s life and the clothes that worked for the artist as well as in their space. That’s why it’s so neutral that you get lost in the artist’s studio, loft and space. I wanted something, ”he added. During this biannual event, 10 emerging brands unveiled their collections. New York Fashion Week runs through Sunday. (Report by Andrew Hofstetter and Gloria Tso, edited by Karishma Singh and Gerry Doyle) Reuters And staff reports View comments

