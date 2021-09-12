Young man with Down’s syndrome from Pflugerville walks the runway during New York Fashion Week





Ronnie Brown, 20, not only has his own french fries business, but last week he took part in the Runway of Dreams show during New York Fashion Week.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas Ronnie Brown, 20, of Pflugerville, has accomplished a lot from being King of Hendrickson High School to having his own business. The fry guy. Last Thursday he made another big accomplishment! Brown walked the runway at New York Fashion Week as part of the Dreams Runway Fashion Show. I was wearing my hoodie, my jacket. I posed, shared Brown, who has Down syndrome. “Their mission is to get people like Ronnie on camera. And, you know, he’s normal. Well, he’s extraordinary, but he’s also very normal too,” Brown’s sister Latasha Rodgers said. Brown worked a lot during the summer to prepare for the catwalk. He did Crossfit and was sure to eat a healthy diet. He practiced modeling in the hallways of his house to prepare.

Brown and Rodgers’ mother was a model in her youth. She sadly passed away three years ago and Brown now lives with her siblings. But although she is physically gone, they still see her presence. “You know, every time something happens we’re like, it’s mom working. Even his facial expressions or sometimes he’ll just say something and that’s what she would say,” Rodgers said. that she’s here and moving with us and everything he does. “ So what’s next for Brown? He hopes to do more modeling and also hopes to turn his Fry Guy stand into a food truck! Ronnie is super amazing, Rodgers shared. We have always known that since he started to walk and talk. So everything has been, it’s been an incredible race. And I know that’s just the start for him. To watch the Runway of Dreams parade, Click here. PEOPLE ALSO READ: Father builds garden toys for family barbecues, then businesses Arkansas Razorbacks unleash the Texas Longhorns in renewed rivalry Austin Music & Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19

