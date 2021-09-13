Andrade beats Thomson in 16th on last day of Gator’s fall invite





GAINESVILLE, Florida – The Florida Gators men’s tennis team crowned the Gator’s fall invitation on Sunday, September 12 at the Alfred A. Ring tennis complex with six wins that day against a tough team from South Carolina. In three days, the Gators were 25-8 as they graduated Mattias Siimar went undefeated (5-0) and added two ranked doubles wins with his doubles partner Abdallah Shelbayh in its early days in Florida. The Gators won two of three doubles matches that day. Ben shelton and Siimar first teamed up this weekend and beat Jake Beasley and Connor Thomson, 8-5. Andy Andrade and Nate bonetto , who was also paired for the first time, defeated Carter Morgan and Beau Pelletier in a demanding fashion, 8-2. On court two, James Story and Raphael Lambling, both ranked in the top 60 singles players, won the match. Josh goodger and Will grant , 3-8. The two teams fought throughout the singles matches, with half of the opening sets going into a tiebreaker and half of the matches being won in three sets. The Gators have won four of six singles victories over SEC enemies South Carolina. No.14 Andrade won his match against No.16 Thomson in straight sets by scores of 6-4. No.86 Shelton earned his first singles victory of the fall season after beating No.56 Story in deciding straight sets, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Grant battled Beasley, and in straight sets, won the match by scores of 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3. No. 111 Lukas Greif made his singles debut in the fall and defeated Morgan in straight sets, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3. Goodger, number 59, lost a tough game to Lambling, number 39, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, while Bonetto also fell in a close battle against Pelletier, 5-7, 6-2, 3 -6. DAY THREE RESULTS

Doubles (stadium fields) 1. Mattias Siimar / Ben shelton (UF) def. Connor Thomson / Jake Beasley (USC), 8-5

2. James Story / Raphael Lambling (USC) defeated. Josh goodger / Will grant (UF), 3-8

3. Andy Andrade / Nate bonetto (UF) def. Carter Morgan / Beau Pelletier (USC), 8-2 Doubles (rear courts) 1. Robin Catry / Damien Salvestre (NC State) def. Bogdan Pavel / JC Roddick (UCF), 8-3

2. Martins Rocens / Collin Shick beat. Kento Yamada / Bryan Triana (UCF), 8-6

3. Fons Van Sambeek / Braden Shick (North Carolina State) defeated. Quinn Snyder / Cooper White (UCF), 8-2 Singles (stadium courts) 1. # 14 Andy Andrade (UF) def. # 16 Connor Thomson (USC), 6-4, 6-4

2. # 39 Raphael Lambling (USC) beat. # 59 Josh goodger (UF), 5-7, 6-4, 2-6

3. # 86 Ben shelton (UF) def. # 56 James Story (USC), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)

4. Will grant (UF) def. Jake Beasley (USC), 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3

5. # 111 Lukas Greif (UF) def. Carter Morgan (USC), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3

6. Beau Pelletier (USC) defeated. Nate bonetto (UF), 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 Singles (rear courts) 1. Robin Catry (NC State) def. Trey Hilderbrand (UCF), 6-2, 6-1

2. Braden Shick (NC State) defeated. # 88 Kento Yamada (UCF), 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 (retired)

3. Martins Rocens (NC State) beat. Bogdan Pavel (UCF), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

4. JC Roddick (UCF) a def. Damien Salvestre (NC State), 7-5, 6-2

5. Van Sambeek Fund (NC State) def. Bryan Triana (UCF), 7-6 (1), 6-4

6. Quinn Snyder (UCF) defeated. Joseph Schrader (North Carolina State), 6-1, 6-4

7. Cooper White (UCF) a def. Collin Shick (NC State), 6-2, 6-2 The Gators will travel to Boston for a collegiate tournament in conjunction with the Laver Cup from September 24-26. FOLLOW THE GATORS SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

