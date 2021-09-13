Eagles-Falcons final score: Philadelphia opens 2021 season promisingly with road win, 32-6

Oh baby.

The Philadelphia Eagles opened their 2021 season with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons and honestly, it couldn’t have been better for them. The Midnight Green Birds were able to put some early defensive difficulty behind them with the combination of Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts leading Philly to offensive success. Final score: Eagles 32, Falcons 6.

All in all, it was a decisive victory that can only spark excitement about what the rest of this season may have in store for the Eagles!

FIRST QUARTER

The Falcons won the toss and chose to receive. Atlanta had two first tries on its first two games, too easy. Atlanta ran the tempo to move into the field goal range. Javon Hargrave hit Matt Ryan, but the quarterback completed a pass to Calvin Ridley for a first down in the red zone. Then the Eagles were called up for 12 men from the field, which was likely due to all the substitutions they were making. Brandon Graham gave Mike Davis a CRUSHING hit for a loss, but the Falcons converted for a first and a goal in the next game. Davis couldn’t recover an off-target shot from Ryan that forced the Falcons to be satisfied with a placement on the ground. It wasn’t the most encouraging start, but at least the defense finally got a save. FALCONS 3, EAGLES 0.

Jalen Hurts’ first pass was an accomplishment for Quez Watkins on a catch-and-run first attempt. The Eagles executed the same play on the right side of the field for another first. owl. Hurts ran off to an RPO dungeon for another first. I probably don’t want to leave this guy with a ton of space to run around. On a 3rd and 4th, Hurts handed the ball to DeVonta Smith for the rookie’s first career reception. This connection with Alabama may well prove to be quite fruitful. Encouraging start with offense! Nice work by Nick Sirianni. EAGLES 7, FALCON 3.

The Falcons hammered the boulder with ease to move around the Eagles’ territory. Too many big routes, too many sloppy tackles. The Falcons got a 4th and 1 and converted with a reception from Kyle Pitts just in scoring.

SECOND QUARTER

The Falcons finally had to settle for another placement in the red zone. Classic curve but does not break the defense. EAGLES 7, FALCON 6.

Zach Ertz opened wide on a wheel road and Hurts hit him but on a heavily knocked down ball. So upset that it was actually incomplete (as the replay showed), although Arthur Smith didn’t contest until the Eagles quickly landed another play. Lucky. The Eagles came in in 4th and 4th and Hurts was pushed by Grady Jarrett into a failure after breaking the pocket too early. Hi. Turnover on downs to the Falcons’ 36-yard line. Don’t hate the decision to go for it as much as the poor execution. Not the best run for the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

Derek Barnett pressured Ryan to give him a penalty for intentional grounding, which ultimately resulted in a Falcons punt.

Hurts completed four straight assists to Smith. The Eagles should feed the rookie year round. The Eagles moved into Falcons territory but were pushed back by a detention penalty from Lane Johnson. Then Kenny Gainwell caught his first NFL pass behind the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard loss. A false start from Jordan Mailata set up 2nd and 28th. Hurts had a reverse pass by Deion Jones to bring in the 3rd and 28th. On the third down, Reagor was immediately tackled, Watkins missing a block on a screen to force a punt from the Eagles. The promising driving derailed.

The Falcons ran on 3rd and 9th (uh, okay) only to kick.

Kenny Gainwell, not Miles Sanders, was back in the two-minute exercise. Hurts escaped pressure from Jarrett to make a first down in the 3rd and 5th. Clutch set. Hurts again used his mobility to avoid a cornerback blitz. Hurts hit Dallas Goedert to set up the 1st and the goal from the 4-yard line. Hurts bypassed Gainwell, who was tried on the goal line, but Johnson was called an illegal man on the pitch. It doesn’t matter, though, because Hurts rolled right and placed a ball in a diving Goedert for a TOUCHDOWN. What a throw. Great workout from the Eagles quarterback. Goedert’s throw was reviewed and it looked like it might be incomplete but certainly wasn’t conclusive. The room was standing. The Falcons were called in for an extra point penalty from the Eagles and Philly went for two from the 1-yard line. Nick Sirianni did a great job deciding to go for the two-point conversion and Sanders hit him. Two games of possession before half-time with Philly recovering the ball after half-time. Great stuff. EAGLES 15, FALCON 6.

THIRD QUARTER

Sanders managed to bounce back on an outward run for a gain of 23 yards. Hurts was sacked for the first time on a 3rd and 5th to force a punt. A little lucky, he didn’t grope in there with one hand on the ball. It also looks like there was a big missed opportunity:

It looked like Hurts had missed a Quez Watkins streak for a possible touchdown on that third down. Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 12, 2021

KVon Wallace got off with a pass interference on a third pitch from Ryan to Ridley that turned out to be incomplete. The Falcons kicked.

The Eagles methodically moved to the range with five straight runs and a short pass to Sanders. Hurts ruled out Goedert on the third try, which looked like a misunderstanding. The Eagles went there on the 4th and 2nd, but the transfer to Gainwell didn’t look clean and the rookie was stopped before the scorer. Again, don’t confuse poor execution with a poor decision to be aggressive. Will say that it is fair to question the use of Gainwell instead of Sanders in this location.

The Falcons kicked after an obvious pass interference penalty from Ridley erased a first down.

A successful screen (That’s okay ?! Can’t tell after watching the 2020 season) at Sanders put the Eagles in the red zone. Then Gainwell made an RPO transfer to the end zone. Too easy … in a good way. EAGLES 22, FALCON 6.

FOURTH TRIMESTER

Brandon Graham pushed Ryan into a check and Darius Slay reversed a third pass to force the Falcons’ fifth straight punt.

Sanders had a good blitz pickup to give Hurts time to find an open Smith for a 19-yard gain on the 3rd and 9th. The Eagles ended up having to kick and Arryn Siposs had another good kill in the Falcons 10-yard line.

The Eagles recovered the ball and came out three-and-out. The offense looked a bit too conservative with plenty of time to play.

It appeared that Hassan Ridgeway had a backpack which had been retrieved by Hassan Ridgeway, but it was instead deemed to be an incomplete penalty and intentional grounding. It doesn’t matter, though, because Hargrave sacked Ryan to force a turnaround on the downs a few games later. Hargrave had a great camp and was very active in this game before finally signing a sack. Well-deserved.

Reagor caught a short pass and took it 23 yards from the intact house with perfect blocking in front of him. Jordan Mailata absolutely CRUSHED a defender to free the receiver. After the score, the broadcast switched to a shot of a very happy Jeffrey Lurie (and Julian Lurie, his son and future Jeffreys successor). EAGLES 29, FALCON 6.

Ridgeway fired Ryan this time. Hargrave sacked Ryan in fourth place again for another turnover on the downs. The Eagles’ defensive line is in for a treat.

The Eagles ran for a while and Jake Elliott scored a 43-yard field goal to put the icing on the cake. EAGLES 32, FALCON 6.

RANGE NOTES

Marcus Epps got off to a safe start with Rodney McLeod absent.

Derek Barnett, not Josh Sweat, was first at the defensive end.

Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert haven’t officially started as they weren’t on the pitch for the first snap.

Quez Watkins was the kick returner.

Jalen Reagor was the point turner.

