Designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff Think It Will Be Fashion’s Hottest Trend





The future of fashion is a question of more, it is more of approach. At least that’s what the designers Jason wu and Rebecca Minkoff believe style fans can look forward to seeing in the coming months. In view of the prosecution Coronavirus pandemic, the fashion giants explained that people are set for a makeover after living in loungewear for most of 2020. In two exclusive interviews with E! News during their New York Fashion Week Catwalks, Jason and Rebecca both detailed their fall trend forecast, the unique inspiration behind their latest collections and much more. “We want glamor,” Jason told E! News after the launch of her Spring / Summer 2022 collection. “There’s no shortage of ball gowns here. Sweatpants were the thing last year, but this year it’s all about glamor.” However, he stresses, “The future of fashion is about quality, not quantity. Truly viewing every look as the best version of what it can be, and making every woman feel the best of itself. “ Best looks of Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022 The 38-year-old designer, whose new pieces featured vibrant watercolor patterns and whimsical silhouettes, told E! News that his creations were inspired by nature. “It’s really embracing what Mother Nature has given us,” he explains, “and taking everything we’ve learned from the last year, and making great things out of it.” Rebecca, who celebrated her brand’s 20th anniversary, echoed similar sentiments to Jason’s during her presentation at NYFW, in which she became one of the first female designers to use and incorporate NFTs. , or cryptographic assets containing digital content, in a broadcast. “I’m really inspired by what’s always going on in terms of technology and how, as a fashion company, we can integrate [it]she told E! News of her groundbreaking show. “We always want to do something good with every collection.” And like Jason, Rebecca thinks “extra, exaggerated, exaggerated, dazzled [and] Embellished clothes will be in fashion. As she describes it, “We’ve been inside for far too long and it’s time to get out and get dressed.” The story continues But despite the bold fashion that people will start to see on the streets, she notes that one must have that wardrobe staple: a leather jacket. “You always need a nice leather jacket: oversized, cropped, regular-sized, it complements any look,” she says. “And if you wear tracksuits, you look great.” Watch our exclusive interviews with the two designers in the videos above! To concern Live from E! : Met Gala 2021 Monday, September 13 from 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

