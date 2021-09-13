Megan Fox stuns at 2021 VMAs in nude Mugler dress





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can rest easy tonight knowing that they’ve already landed the only award that matters at MTV VMAs: the sexiest couple at the awards show. The pair closed the red carpet with Fox donning an all-sheer, beaded Mugler dress – complete with a matching sparkly thong and nude bralette – and Kelly sporting an all-red sequined suit. Fox also shared their looks on Instagram, pairing the crisp photos with the very cheeky caption: “Daddy is going to win a VMA.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Actress’ “nude dress” may be a tribute to Rose McGowan’s iconic look of 1998 VMAs it was just as bright and completely transparent. It’s also not surprising that MGK and Fox donned coordinated looks. Fox recently explained to New York Post that she is “strongly influenced by anything [MGK] comes out of his closet. She also revealed that their pairing looks stemmed from a trip to Palm Springs when MGK suggested they get some matching manicures and things snowball from there. “I haven’t seen two adults matching their outfits this way,” Fox told the outlet. “There is one fun element that maybe people missed. You know, we’re not too serious. Kelly and Fox met in March 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in switchgrass and the actress appeared in the singer’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” shortly thereafter. By June 2020 they were official and things would have gotten serious for the couple – Fox was spotted at VMA rehearsals wearing a ring on THIS finger. Rumors are now swirling that Kelly could make a big announcement during his “Papercuts” performance alongside Travis Barker. Although it’s not completely surprising that things are moving quickly for the couple. The 35-year-old actress once called MGK her “twin flame”. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has risen to a level high enough that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. during a podcast interview. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” ANGELA WEISSGetty Images Getty Images (C) Kevin Mazur Getty Images This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

