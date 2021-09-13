Paris Hilton shines at MTV VMAs in dazzling spiked dress and pumps





Paris Hilton amplified the glamor by attending the 2021 MTV VMAs in Brooklyn on Sunday night. The Cooking with the Parisian host donned a dazzling silver dress, which sparkled when she stepped into a pastel pink Mini Cooper with singer Kim Petras. The Blonds long-sleeved number was covered in embellishments, which included crystals, mirror fragments, and silver spikes in various sizes. The piece also featured a high neckline and an asymmetrical skirt. Hilton kept her accessories minimal, wearing just a pair of earrings and her engagement ring to let the dress make the boldest statement. More New Shoes Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV Paris Hilton and Kim Petras attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV As for the shoes, Hilton continued her dedication to shine with a pair of nightclub-worthy Aquazzura pumps. The slingback Tequila style featured a metallic silver upper, pointed toes, and 4.7-inch heels. The toes and uppers of the shoes were also covered in round crystals, creating a glitzy monochrome moment when paired with a Hilton dress. Hiltons pumps are priced at $ 1,566 Farfetch.com. Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV Zoom on the Hiltons Aquazzura pumps. – Credit: Kevin Mazur / Courtesy of MTV Kevin Mazur / Courtesy of MTV Aquazzuras Tequila pumps. – Credit: courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Hilton is a longtime MTV VMA participant, spotted on the red carpet as early as 2002 in a variety of bold and glamorous sets. Whether in leopard-print silk, ruffle, or sheer with shimmering zebra stripes, the event’s heiress dresses have always made bold statements over the years. Many Hiltons outfits also featured point-toe pumps, making her 2021 appearance a continuation of the style streak. Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV The The stars are blind singers the shoe wardrobe is large. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, often accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. More recently, she has frequently worn several pairs of Rockstud point-toe pumps from Valentino. The story continues Outside of shoes, Hilton is a leading figure in the fashion industry. As a model, she has previously walked the catwalks and starred in campaigns for brands like Iceberg, The Blonds and Christian Cowan. She also starred in the Yeezys Season 6 campaign in 2018, wearing the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian clone. As a businesswoman, Hilton has broadened her reach with the launch of namesake lines of footwear, handbags, clothing, jewelry, perfumes and skin care over the past two decades. Click the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at VMA MTV 2021. Launch gallery: MTV VMA 2021 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

