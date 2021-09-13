Editorial: We have overtaken the “cheugy” trend





Chevron print. Vera Bradley. UGG Boots. Instagram filters. It’s hard to describe, but you know it when you see it. His cheugy. The term was coined in 2013 by Gaby Rasson, then a high school student. However, the term only gained notoriety until 2021, when TikToker Hallie Cain made a viral video explaining the word, which racked up more than 820,000 views. In the video, Cain describes cheugy as what happens to someone who follows outdated trends. Following Cains’ video fame, Twitter posts, Instagram accounts, and many more TikToks were created in response to the word. An array of articles and past trends were deemed laughable as people rummaged through their closets and shared their creakiest high school photos. As humorous as it may be to remember old styles from our childhood, the cheugy trend has its flaws. First of all, the modern reliance on fast fashion can cause trends to fade faster. So the trends get cheugy earlier. Fast fashion is an obstacle in more than one way, for example, its negative implications on the environment and the poor working conditions imposed on fast fashion employees. However, the term cheugy has given rise to a new negative implication of fast fashion. Keeping abreast of trends is often inaccessible and unaffordable, especially at the rate at which trends fall and go out of style. When the cycles of fast fashion come to an end, rebuilding your wardrobe can be an expensive process. Galaxy leggings and rawr xD t-shirts didn’t turn into cottagecore overnight. Second, cheugy is definitely a misogynist. Women can rarely enjoy interests or aesthetics without making fun. This can be as much of an issue online as it is in real life. This trend is no exception. Lots of things we consider cheugy, from Live, Laugh, Love home decor to monogrammed handbags, have women as the primary consumers. Labeling of products as cheugy has resulted in the targeting of traditionally feminine styles. Cheugy only laughs at women and their respective fashions, leaving most male styles unscathed and unscathed. That’s not to say that the word cheugy was coined with misogyny in mind, but it has evolved to reflect the prejudices of those who have since coined the term. When we’re caught up in the humor of trends (and let’s face it, Rae-Dunn’s rush at Home Goods is a sight to behold), it’s easy for us to become blind to their impacts. But, the next time you consider calling something cheugy, think about what this really is a trend that a lot of us liked and liked. Why not take advantage of it today? @dthopinion [email protected] To receive the news and headlines of the day in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our email newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/09/opinion-the-internet-trend-of-cheugy-is-annoying The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos