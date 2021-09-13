Bretman Rocks Zebra Dress Pays Tribute to Aaliyah





A touching tribute! Bretman Rock looked as fierce as they were fabulous at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, and it had a little something to do with his love for Aaliyah. The 23-year-old influencer paid tribute to the late singer, who died in a plane crash in 2001, working with the designer Roberto Cavalli to recreate the look she wore during her last VMAs, where she won Female Music Video of the Year. No one will ever do it like AaliyahThank you very much @roberto_cavalli for letting me wear this special piece that I never thought I could wear one day, let alone in VMAs, the Filipino influencer wrote via Instagram. When they said I could wear it, I literally cried in disbelief. I love Aaliyah and I am very honored to have been able to wear it 21 years after her. We love you. There is no doubt that this tribute was as iconic as it gets, but Rock definitely brought his own twist to the look. Instead of pairing the yellow and black zebra print dress with black stiletto heels like Aaliyah did in the beginning, he rocked it with leather thigh-high boots to add a bit of edge. Still, fans couldn’t get over the incredible fashion inspiration, taking to the comments section to share their love. Nikita dragun Written Icon life, while Winnie Harlow dropped a chain of heart eye emojis. Iconic!!!! Aaliyah would be proud of #babygirl, one fan said. Another added: You’re a while! As to how this magnificent moment came? In an interview with Variety, the beauty guru revealed he worked closely with the designer to borrow the dress from an archive. I like to pretend it still smells like Aaliyah, he says. I just hope Aaliyah looks down on this little brown Filipino boy doing him justice 21 years later. Rock wasn’t the only star to pay homage to an icon on the red carpet at the 38th annual awards ceremony. Madison beer gave a soft cry to Beyonce. The 22-year-old Know Beauty founder, who worked with Pat McGrath Labs for her glam, took to the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, wearing the same pink Dolce and Gabbana gown that Queen B did on his beginnings. The Late Show with David Letterman in 2003. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



