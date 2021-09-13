Hottest men in tuxedos, suits





Dapper guys! At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the men of music proved they don’t cut corners when it comes to style. From colorful couture to perfectly tailored tuxedos, on Sunday, September 12, the red carpet had no shortage of fabulous fashion. From the second the stars arrived at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, it was obvious Hollywood hunks were not going to be having fun. Sure, there were gorgeous dresses galore, but great suits stole the show, as men proved they knew how to put a foot in fashion. Abs on display was a huge trend for the night, with many celebs opting to show up without their underwear, giving fans a full view of their chiseled breasts and tattoos. Troye sivan donned a short Fendi suit that came with a super cropped top, Kid Laroi slipped a leather jacket over her bare chest and Jaden hossler jumped on an undershirt to show off his tattoos. In line with previous red carpet moments this year, men’s jewelry also took center stage. Whether it was rings, chains or bracelets with bling, the men were icy to the max. Travis Scott added a silver choker to her all-black ensemble and Lil huddy accessorized her Celine outfit with a chunky chain. This list wouldn’t be complete without a shout out Kelly machine gun, who was a foolproof style star. In a sequined red Dolce and Gabbana suit, he’s proven that he never fails to make a splash. Oh, the Bloody Valentine singer made his face shine with rhinestones because why not ?! He was far from the only star to adopt a little color for the carpet. Lil Nas X, never afraid to make a splash, showed up in a country-inspired tailored dress from Atelier Versace. The brand wrote via Instagram: The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades down a long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery. The fashion house also dressed Ed sheeran in a tailored tuxedo featuring the brand’s signature Barocco print. To see all of the well-dressed men at the 29th Annual Awards, and for details on their outfits, keep scrolling, as Us Weeklys Stylish shares the best of the best, below.

