Tom Ford wraps up New York Fashion Week with glam disco show





NEW YORK (AP) Champagne was cold and the front row star was studded on Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a glamorous and glitzy spring / summer collection. Her 120 guests wearing obligatory masks sat on long, soft white couches at the David H. Koch Theater as Ford models walked in capris and sets of electric blue and pink jackets, party looks in purple sequins and dresses. embellished gold jackets at the same time as its soundtrack kept the party going. Ford, in his show notes, called the Sports Party Color Splash Show the ’90s take from the’ 70s that evokes the laid-back and bright vibe of Los Angeles, where he lives. It’s a kind of almost airbrushed beauty that begins to permeate the mind, he said. He described the collection as simple in cut but not in impact. Ford, the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, drastically reduced his crowd to wrap up New York’s first in-person fashion week since the start of the pandemic. Dozens of designers have spread across Manhattan and Brooklyn to accommodate generally smaller crowds with varying degrees of attention paid to COVID precautions. The six days of shows ended the day before the mini-Met Gala, a huge fashion night that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Ford wound up at at the same time as the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were underway in Brooklyn. Jennifer Hudson, seated between Dan Levy and Julianne Moore, bounced off Aretha Franklin’s Respect “as she filmed the Ford show on her phone. Hudson plays Franklin in a new biopic of the same name as the mega hit. Gigi Hadid was one of the Ford models, wearing a skin-tight, shimmery evening joggers in a bright blue, an electric green tank top and a bronze jacket. He wore green in animal print pants and jackets. There were all-black looks for both men and women, including a few corset tops, parachute pants, and trench coats. The story continues About his daring mix of colors, Ford said he likes tones of a same hue or harsh clashes that are a bit shocking. A little bad taste is always good taste in my book. A model wore a bouquet of white flowers in loose gold pants, paired with a silver bra top and a shirt coat that reached the floor. Ford did not explain his fiancée. He called the evening wear collection primarily influenced by sportswear after struggling with his 8-year-old son’s desire to wear basketball silks to school. I decided to embrace the trend but turn the sporty look into a womens evening wear, Ford said. Of course, I still won’t let him wear basketball silk to school, but I guess if he was really begging me to wear a pair of sequins from this collection, I could make them for him. ___ Follow Leanne Italy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

