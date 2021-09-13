Kourtney Kardashian dons a bold strapless dress and ankle-length sandals for MTV VMAs





Kourtney Kardashians’ outfit for the 2021 MTV VMAs might be her boldest yet. The Founder of Poosh hit the red carpet at the Barclays Center on Sunday in Brooklyn with the handsome Travis Barker, wearing an undeniably edgy Olivier Theyskens minidress. Styled by Dani Michelle, the black leather number featured long sleeves and a fitted bodice in the shape of a bustier. However, the most daring features of the off-the-shoulder pieces were the lace-up ties that ran from her belly button neckline, making Kardashian’s outfit instantly sultry and elegant. The set was paired with a matching black Prada handbag, as well as silver Ofira rings and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Barker coordinated in similar dark tones, wearing brogues and a spiked suit from Thom Brownes’ Fall 2012 collection. More New Shoes Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV VMAs. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV When it comes to shoes, Kardashian tapped Manolo Blahnik for a set of trendy ankle-length sandals. The pairs of black leather uppers paired perfectly with her dress, creating a monochrome look. Their thin straps and laces, as well as their thin heels of at least three inches in height, also matched perfectly with the lace-up details of the Kardashian dress. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV VMAs. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV Let’s take a closer look at the Kardashian Manolo Blahnik sandals (and Barkers Thom Browne oxfords). – Credit: Jeff Kravitz / Courtesy of MTV Jeff Kravitz / Courtesy of MTV The Kardashians MTV VMA’s look is bolder than its previous set for the ceremony in 2015. On this occasion, the media personality wore a dark pink halter neck jumpsuit from the Balmains Resort 2015 collection, paired with metallic point-toe pumps and a dark gold pouch. In recent months, thanks to Michelle who also dresses her sister Kendall Jenner Kardashian, she has fully leaned on her avant-garde side in terms of fashion. Today, she is frequently seen in sheer, lace, and utility ensembles from top brands like Dolce and Gabbana, as well as vintage pieces from Gucci and Roberto Cavalli. The story continues Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV VMAs. – Credit: Courtesy of MTV Courtesy of MTV When it comes to shoes, the old Follow the Kardashians starThe wardrobe has expanded to include equally edgy styles with trendy details. One of the Kardashians’ favorite pairs of shoes is Prada’s popular lug-soled ankle boot, which she wore when arriving in New York City with Barker for the VMAs this morning. She can also be seen in point-toe pumps, sandals and boots from Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When not on duty, she often wears Converse, Veja, and New Balance sneakers. Click on the gallery to view more celebrity arrivals of the MTV 2021 VMAs. Launch gallery: MTV VMA 2021 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

