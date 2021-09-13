Pop-ups prove popular with a wide range of buyers – WWD

A little over eight years ago, Olivia Kim joined Nordstrom as Director of Special Projects and embraced the idea of ​​creating spinning “pop-ins” in the department store.

Fast forward to 2018, when the Seattle-based retailer recruited Mr. Porter’s Sam Lobban to join its ranks as vice president of menswear. Lobban took Kim’s original idea and expanded it by setting up temporary stores called NewConcepts @ Nordstrom in the New York menswear store and a handful of other locations, as well as online. The first was Out Cold, a ski and outdoor store, and since then there have been 14 New Concepts stores which now encompass women, accessories, shoes and gifts in addition to men. Among the most notable are Dior, Union & Co., Beams, Thom Browne, and Fear of God.

The success of New Concepts also led to Lobban being promoted last year to senior vice president of designer and New Concepts.

The UK native said New Concepts is meant to “deliver culturally relevant, community-based fashion stories.” This has evolved over the past few years and the scope has widened. But it’s still about what we could bring to the Nordstrom customer in an interesting and compelling way.

Sam lobban

Initially, the new concepts stayed in place for eight weeks, but this year they’ve been extended to 12 weeks, Lobban said. “Part of the reason is that we wanted more time in each concept to delve deeper into the topic,” he explained. “What we found with eight weeks is that you’ve got everything ready for the launch, and then ride the wave of that launch. But with three months, it gives us more opportunities to tell stories within it. So you get the whole idea and then you get different angles of this story during the race. And it worked really well.

While it doesn’t seem easy to come up with interesting concepts so often, Lobban said it was actually the logistics that were the most difficult.

“Ideas are the easy part, it’s about which ones we can actually land and when,” he said. “To a certain extent, it’s like testing every idea to see if it can withstand the maturation time and really engage our audience. One of the fundamental pillars of what we’re trying to do here is to engage a new audience for Nordstrom and try to excite and delight our existing audience. These are the two filters we use. But the ideas themselves are still there.

Lobban said that because the store concepts are so different, Nordstrom uses different metrics to measure their success.

“Sometimes it can be a client of a specific age that we are trying to attract, sometimes it is the media impressions, reach and engagement that we get,” he explained. “There are different lenses. That of the fear of God was a huge success. Our Black Space, where we partnered with five black designers and created an assortment of brands that really told a story about black fashion, was also hugely successful, especially in terms of reach across media and platforms and across social networks.

Thom Browne created a locker room for one of the pop-ups.

Plus, he interviews company employees for feedback as they are the “boots on the ground with the consumer.” With Black Space in particular, we’ve heard great feedback from customers and members of our own team. This is important to me as we shape what new concepts will evolve.

The 14th iteration, or Concept 014, can be found in Translation: A New Language of American Style. Lobban worked with Jian DeLeon, the company’s editorial and menswear director, and entrepreneur Joshua Kissi to curate an assortment that explains how global heritage and the underground subculture have shaped modern men’s clothing. Among the hallmarks of the brand are Baracuda x Needles, Champion Tears, Beams, GH Bass and Schott NYC.

“We worked together to tell the story of how immigrant style in the United States is linked and fused with classic American style and the resurgence of American credit in men: a reimagined version of how preppy Ivy League style fuses a lot of different ideas, ”Lobban said.

With their eclectic mix of products and prices, pop-ups have proven popular in large and small markets, Lobban said. “Our big markets sort of drive it, especially digitally, but what’s really interesting is how well they do in markets that don’t have physical expression,” he said. declared.

But whether online or in big cities, like New York City, Chicago, Seattle, and Costa Mesa, Calif., Where men’s clothing is particularly strong, the stores have proven to have national appeal. He said, however, that there are “regional nuances” based on the brands selected for each iteration and how customers react to a product that may be new to them.

The Beams pop-up window.

“Since we often try something new for Nordstrom, it gives us an immediate idea of ​​how different ideas will work in different markets and how we can build on that to move forward,” Lobban explained. “One example is our 2019 Union concept which helped pave the way how far we could push our younger, more trendy men’s products. “

This same ability to push the boundaries is visible in Nordstrom’s approach to its designer offering.

Lobban said the retailer views the designer industry under “three main pillars from a product perspective. There is our luxury business for the client who has a more classic and timeless sense of style and who really focuses on manufacturing and construction. Then there’s what we call our fashion-obsessed company, which is the backbone of European and American catwalk brands – the big houses – and it’s about having the right looks from the catwalks and having the right look. good “It” bag or the right “It” shoe. And then a growing part of our business is what we call sexy and streetwear, the kind of thing for girls on the weekend. “

Lobban said Nordstrom is seeing “very good performance across the board in these three broad spectrum businesses.” And while this is driven by the larger markets, where sales across the three pillars “show up significantly,” smaller markets can also make their mark.

In Aventura, Florida, for example, he said, “we sell a lot of sexy dresses, swimwear, street wear, fun vibes and going out, while in Nashville our company tends to lean more towards luxury. It’s quite interesting for us to know how to skew one way or the other. But what’s interesting and fun on our side is that we’re seeing great performance from all three, which means we can really look into all the aspects and dive into the products.

And customers have proven they are willing to pay for designer products. “These different ideas have their national thresholds in terms of how far we can push. But there isn’t a lot of price resistance, ”he said.

While Nordstrom has a reputation for attracting a more conservative customer, its response to designer brands has proven otherwise.

“It’s not always the case that the Nordstrom client is more classic and traditional,” Lobban said. “Thinking about what we did with New Concepts, which for the most part is not the classic route, we engaged with a more avant-garde audience. “

In the first quarter, the company reported that designer brands, as well as spring classifications and “salvage categories” such as denim, street wear, makeup and handbags were among the most popular, a trend that continued in the second quarter.

Considering Kim launched the pop-in strategy in 2015, Nordstrom now has a few years where she has been able to push the boundaries of fashion without giving up her more classic business.

Lobban summed it up this way: “When we step back and look across the country, we’re pretty well balanced between the fashion and classic luxury side of what we do. “