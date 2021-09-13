Heres who is hiring in fashion retail | Careers





BoF Careers handpicked the most exciting vacancies in fashion retail today on our platform. To help prepare the BoF community with actionable insights for competitive advantage, we spoke with hiring managers from the BoF Careers partner base, to find out how candidates can excel in their recruiting processes today and this. that they are looking for in remarkable candidates. Check out our Job in Focus below for exclusive advice from Farfetchs Jazzmin-May Carroll, Head of Talent Acquisition North America, to understand how you can impress in their recruiting process for the Retail Recruiter position. Covering seniority levels and functional expertise, you can explore all of the opportunities live from top fashion employers below, such as Hugo Boss, Zimmerman, Dover Street Market, and Kering. By connecting to over 3,200 live job opportunities and over 300 of the top employers in the fashion industry, take the next step today at businessoffashion.com/careers. North America Dion Lee Assistant Store Manager Retail Den Warehouse Coordinator Fahrety 2 Retail Manager and Assistant Store Manager Roles Retail Group Farfetch Recruiter Site: new York Focus on use: Retail Recruiter at Stadium Goods Interviewed: Jazzmin-May Carroll, Head of Talent Acquisition at Farfetch, North America and Stadium Goods What are the most important skills today for working in retail? One of the greatest skills we were really looking for is […] to be a real business partner for recruiters. […] We’re looking for someone who almost looks like an expert in their field and can deliver that level of thoroughness when it comes to advice, market information and what other competitors are doing. For our interview process, we ask a lot of behavioral interview questions. We really want to know the situation, how you handled it, what did you do? So [those] examples of how they’ve filled roles successfully, how they partner with hiring managers, how they’ve really made an impact, that’s gonna be super important. How can candidates stand out from their competition? Research. It sounds so basic, but you will be so surprised how many applicants do […] research before embarking on the interview. Be clear about their motivations, why they want to work for our company, what they can contribute and really what long term aspirations look like for them. We want people who want to stay with us for the long haul. I think just showing that very genuine level of enthusiasm is going to be important to us. What advice would you give to candidates applying for a position within the Farfetch group? There is so much room to do new things. Were not a rigid company and there is a lot of autonomy to make changes. Any advice to someone who comes is to come up with new ideas. Don’t be afraid to challenge the norm. Come with an open mind, because our business is not corporate. Wasn’t this super formal organization, there is so much that hasn’t been done yet. We would love to have someone on board who wants to make an impact, wants to build things that the name is attached to. I want someone who can come in and do [it] all theirs. Leader in private clients Galvan Hugo Boss 2 Management Roles Lafayette 148 2 Roles Supervisor of Sales Services Tory Burch 16 Roles of Store Manager and Assistant Manager Zimmermann Retail Director and Store Management roles UK Cath Kidston Deputy Head of Flagship Program Dover Street Market 2 Floor Manager Roles Kering Department Manager and Associate Store Director roles PVH 32 Management and supervisory roles Paper Mache Tiger Store Manager Self-portrait store supervisor Europe Store Manager Acne Studios Amp Monaco 2 store manager roles Hugo Boss 8 performance roles in retail Retail Marketing Manager in Mytheresa.com store PVH 10 Store management and supervision roles Zalando 88 employee and store manager roles Rest of the world Amp Monaco 4 Roles of Client Advisor Hugo Boss 15 Retail Management Roles Leadership and project management roles of PVH Retail Tory Burch 6 Retail Management Roles Zvelle Retail and E-commerce partner

