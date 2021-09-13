Fashion
Doja Cat’s Best ‘Worm’ Dress Memes at MTV VMA 2021
When Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a Thom Browne dress from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection, she must have known she was tempting the internet memes machine. His so-called “worm” look nearly eclipsed his VMA “Best Collaboration” win for his song “Kiss Me More” with SZA, and it certainly eclipsed her equally bonkers look of the night, including chair headphones and chicken foot shoes.
The psychedelic multi-layered yellow and blue ensemble will go down in history as one of Doja’s most memorable, if only for its eerie resemblance to a surprising array of fictional characters and inanimate objects.
“I never thought I would be dressed like a worm accepting an award,” the singer said, and we have to admit, neither do we. Below are 10 things the “Say So” singer looked like as she accepted her shiny silver moon character.
1) Alaskan bull worm Sponge Bob SquarePants
We give this comparison a 6/10, if only because the famous bull worm is a Spongebob antagonist, and we’re afraid to anger him.
2) Mr. Electricidad de The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Looking into Doja Cat’s big blinking eyes, some saw the impossible-to-forget of George Lopez turning into a villain M. Electricidad / M. Electric in the years 2005 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, a conspicuously acidic trip for children.
3) A Playskool glowworm
Frankly, We see it.
4) Heimlich from The life of an insect
“I am a beautiful butterfly! cried the Heimlich caterpillar in the 1998 Disney-Pixar movie The life of an insect. Doja certainly vibrates with this aspirational energy.
5) Lady Gaga at the 2013 VMAs
Comparing anybodyLady Gaga’s VMA fashion is a bold choice, but, of course, the similarities to the face framing are a bit striking.
6) a water bear
The scientific term is late, but “water bear” is considerably less nightmarish.
7) The caterpillar of Alice in Wonderland
Another caterpillar, this one less cute and cuddly than Heimlich. Not inaccurate, however.
8) Ascending
Croissants count as a snack, don’t they? If so, we will endorse this comparison.
9) the baby sun of Teletubbies
Who would say this eternally happy baby doesn’t deserve a place next to Doja’s in infamy?
10) a chindi rug
Doja’s costume would likely make a chic accessory in a ’70s remodel. Throw it next to a refurbished credenza, and you’ll make a Facebook Marketplace kill.
