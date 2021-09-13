Twitter blasts Megan Fox’s Barely-There Mugler dress at MTV VMA 2021





Megan Fox didn’t disappoint when she walked the MTV VMA red carpet on Sunday night. After a week of showing the skin all around New York, the actress said, oh, i can do better honey, and she did. Fox arrived at the awards show in an all-sheer Thierry Mugler gown, styled by Maeve Reily. A sheer dress calls for perfect underwear, and Foxs’ dazzling thong pairs perfectly with the mesmerizing rhinestone lines that adorn the garment. She finished the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo and wet, wavy hair. The entire look is very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala, where she also wore a nude dress designed by Thierry Mugler himself paired with wet hair (the Foxs dress comes from current Muglers Creative Director Casey Cadwallader). A rear view of the Megan Foxs VMA look. ANGELA WEISS / AFP Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala. Karwai Tang / Getty Images The similarities between the two women’s looks haven’t gone unnoticed, and many have flocked to Twitter to discuss them. Others have also compared the Foxs dress to Rose McGowans’ barely there Maja dress from the 1998 VMAs, another iconic moment in red carpet history. References aside, the look is hot with a capital H, again, ask Twitter. Foxs fans can’t get enough of the dress, as well as her ultimate accessory, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on her arm.

