Met Gala 2021: Date, Time, Theme, Hosts, Everything You Need To Know About Fashion’s Biggest Night | Fashion trends





The Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is rightly known as fashion’s biggest night. And, as it returns in two parts after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the black tie extravaganza will be an evening to remember. The annual high powered celebration of fashion and celebrities will return in a more intimate style on September 13 (GMT) of this year. However, this is not it. A much larger version of the gala will take place on May 2, 2022. Theme: The theme of this year’s exhibition is In America: A Fashion Lexicon, and it honors the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This is the first part of a two-part mega-show marking the relevance and power of American fashion. Speaking about this year’s Met, Andrew Bolton, the institute’s curator, said American fashion is “undergoing a renaissance” and should be honored. He added that he was impressed by the responses of American designers to the social and political climate, bodily inclusiveness and gender fluidity. ALSO READ: Sidelined last year, the Met Gala comes back twice Hosts: Hosts this year will be Amanda Gorman, 23-year-old US presidential inaugural poet, Timothe Chalamet, 25-year-old Dune actor, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist Naomi Osaka, and Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter. The honorary co-chairs of the gala will be Anna Wintour, Instagram manager Adam Mossari, and designer Tom Ford, who will likely dress several celebrities in attendance. In addition, the guest list for the event will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing pandemic. Guests will also need to show proof of vaccination, receive a negative Covid-19 test result, and wear masks except while eating. Several reports also suggest that the guest list will be youth-centric. Where to watch: The red carpet show will be broadcast live by Vogue at 5:30 p.m. ET and covered on TV by E !. For Indian viewers, the live broadcast will be hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. They will be uploaded around 3:00 a.m. (IST) on September 14, 2021, on Vogue’s Twitter. The annual fundraising event is traditionally held on the first Monday in May. However, this time it falls on the second Monday in September. This is the first time the gala has been postponed to another month, since May 2005 when they officially moved the dates from November to May. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/met-gala-2021-date-time-theme-hosts-all-you-need-to-know-about-fashion-s-biggest-night-out-101631505696914.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos