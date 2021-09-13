Fashion
Burqa not part of Afghan culture, provocative women in traditional attire tell Taliban, South Asia News
What is an “appropriate” dress? That too for a woman? Common sense dictates that she will decide this and no one else. But unfortunately, every culture in the world has its fair share of men dictating what is good / correct / permissible / permissible for women. The list is endless.
The Taliban’s return to power saw its all-male government deciding what women should wear in public. They act as self-proclaimed custodians of Afghan women and believe they have every right to dictate their terms. They want Afghan women to wear the burqa.
And Afghan women don’t take any of that. They express their freedom in a unique way. Dr Bahar Jalali, who initiated the first gender studies program in Afghanistan, wore a traditional Afghan dress and boldly proclaimed “This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress ”.
The tweet has gone viral and appears to have sparked a movement among Afghan women
Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi, Head of the Afghan Department at DW News joined Dr Jalali and repeated the chant “This is Afghan culture”
The expression quickly found an echo
“… the black burqa has never been part of Afghan culture”
When we talk about Afg clothes, we mean beautiful clothes that we have inherited from our elders for centuries.
We wanted to say this beautiful Afg dress that we have always been supported by the Afghan community by wearing it and we have been accepted in all parts of the territory. pic.twitter.com/qSETchvg1e
Zarifa Ghafari (@Zarifa_Ghafari) September 12, 2021
Afghan men have also raised their voices in favor of these women
Many men, claiming to be the “open-minded” type, proudly proclaim that they let their sisters, wives do certain things. The question is, who put the men on this perch? Who are they to “let” or “allow” women to do anything? Who is someone to dictate terms to anyone?
Sadly, in today’s Afghanistan, these issues find limited resonance in the ruling class.
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/burqa-not-part-of-afghan-culture-defiant-women-in-traditional-wear-tell-taliban-412726
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]