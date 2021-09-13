Burqa not part of Afghan culture, provocative women in traditional attire tell Taliban, South Asia News

What is an “appropriate” dress? That too for a woman? Common sense dictates that she will decide this and no one else. But unfortunately, every culture in the world has its fair share of men dictating what is good / correct / permissible / permissible for women. The list is endless.

The Taliban’s return to power saw its all-male government deciding what women should wear in public. They act as self-proclaimed custodians of Afghan women and believe they have every right to dictate their terms. They want Afghan women to wear the burqa.

And Afghan women don’t take any of that. They express their freedom in a unique way. Dr Bahar Jalali, who initiated the first gender studies program in Afghanistan, wore a traditional Afghan dress and boldly proclaimed “This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress ”.

The tweet has gone viral and appears to have sparked a movement among Afghan women

Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi, Head of the Afghan Department at DW News joined Dr Jalali and repeated the chant “This is Afghan culture”

The expression quickly found an echo

“… the black burqa has never been part of Afghan culture”

When we talk about Afg clothes, we mean beautiful clothes that we have inherited from our elders for centuries.

We wanted to say this beautiful Afg dress that we have always been supported by the Afghan community by wearing it and we have been accepted in all parts of the territory. pic.twitter.com/qSETchvg1e Zarifa Ghafari (@Zarifa_Ghafari) September 12, 2021

Afghan men have also raised their voices in favor of these women

Many men, claiming to be the “open-minded” type, proudly proclaim that they let their sisters, wives do certain things. The question is, who put the men on this perch? Who are they to “let” or “allow” women to do anything? Who is someone to dictate terms to anyone?

Sadly, in today’s Afghanistan, these issues find limited resonance in the ruling class.