Gauahar Khan in yellow sharara shows how to dress for his best friend’s haldi, see photos | Fashion trends





Wedding season is upon us, and if you too are looking for some inspiration to upgrade your wardrobe, Gauahar Khan’s latest looks for his friend’s wedding in Delhi will do the trick. The actor left us all passed out with the glorious outfits she wore to marry Zaid Darbar. However, her recent look in a yellow embroidered sharara proves that she also knows how to look like the perfect bridesmaid. Gauahar is in Delhi with her husband, Zaid Darbar, to attend her friend’s wedding celebrations. The star shared several photos and videos, giving a preview of all the fun. She shared another look she donned for the Haldi ceremony, and it is nothing but perfection. Gauahar chose a set of bright yellow sharara for the ceremony. The ethnic look comes from the shelves of clothing brand Simar Dugal, and her jewelry is signed Ambrus Jewels. She was styled by Devki B. Take a look at the photos: + ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan in a sleeveless blouse and lehenga is the most beautiful bridesmaid Looking as graceful as ever, Gauahar slipped into a heavily embroidered sharara ensemble for Rasam Haldi. Her ensemble consisted of a long kurta adorned with gold thread, zari and gota. Heavy floral embroidery added feminine grace to the ethnic outfit. Gauahar paired the kurta with a matching sharara in a bright yellow hue. The thick ghera, the gota trims, and the floral embroidery on the pants looked stylish. A heavy embroidered yellow dupatta draped over the shoulders decorated with similar embellishments and floral pom poms completed the outfit. Gauahar Khan attends his friend’s wedding in Delhi. The 35-year-old actor accessorized his ensemble with a vintage emerald pearl necklace with a gold centerpiece and matching earrings. She tied her locks into a low ponytail, and for the glamor, she chose reddened cheeks, a berry shade for the lips, and glowing skin. Earlier, Gauahar had shared another gorgeous look from the wedding for which she wore a multi-colored floral lehenga ensemble paired with a contrasting mustard organza dupatta. Her dreamy look makes for a perfect look for your best friend’s wedding. + Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/gauahar-khan-in-yellow-sharara-shows-how-to-dress-for-best-friend-s-haldi-see-pics-101631522844364.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

