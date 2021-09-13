Paul Stuart presents a modern sartorial take for fall 2021





The collection of contemporary men’s clothing is defined by a vibrant mix of silhouette, color and material NEW YORK, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Chez Paul Stuart, Creative Director Ralph auriemma maintains the brand’s DNA while advancing silhouettes and style for the modern man. With an emphasis on fabric and construction, the Modern American Sartorial Collection is the mainstay of Paul Stuart’s fall offering. Auriemma explains: “For over 80 years, Paul Stuart has presented contemporary American men’s clothing to his customers with the attitude of an English heritage brand. Equestrian-style tweeds are what Paul Stuart is this season. This fall, these have a lighter color palette and are hand finished in Italy giving them a soft hand that Auriemma combines with horizontal cotton corduroys. Italian wool suits are available in subtle plaids and chalk stripes which are elegant, not trendy. It is a unique and modern approach to sartorial clothing that incorporates traditional tailoring details. Made in Italy, felted cashmere jackets that are worn like a cardigan are worn with light flannel pants and topped with belted Italian double-sided dressing gown-style coats in bonded wool. Auriemma says: “We offer a new jacket silhouette that has the feel of a cardigan with an ultra-soft felted cashmere, corduroy, wool and tweed construction. They pair effortlessly with a turtleneck and trainers for a relaxed and comfortable look. “ Stylish coats trimmed with luxurious beaver fur for formal occasions and technical jackets that protect against snow and sleet in winter are a staple in any well-dressed man’s wardrobe. Auriemma says: “Clothing styles and materials have evolved over time. Our customers want to look good with a touch of style and flair. That’s what we’re known for at Paul Stuart. Auriemma is also inspired by military styles. For example, one of the new styles of outerwear is a zip-up Italian nappa leather bomber jacket with a sheared beaver fur lining and collar. The story continues Paulette Garafalo, CEO and President of Paul Stuart said, “The Paul Stuart Fall Collection continues to reflect the contemporary attitude our customers demand of us. These new styles reflect our customers’ desire to feel comfortable while looking great. The Highlander sportswear group is a luxurious take on functional and rugged clothing. It is also suitable for the hills of Scotland as for the ascent to the Belvédère castle in that of New York Central park. The collection consists of sumptuous sportswear that includes tartan cashmere sweaters, shetland check trousers and wide-trimmed Italian corduroy sport jackets that are combined to create new styles filled with textures and patterns. “I always like to highlight bold materials and colors at Paul Stuart; this is the DNA of the brand, ”says Auriemma. “These Highlander styles are defined by an eclectic mix of ideas which, when seen together, have a strong point of view.” The bespoke jackets feature suede elbow patches and scalloped cuffs on the sleeves which were historically added for durability. Rugged yet sophisticated wool cardigans with sheepskin trim, slash pockets and leather covered buttons. Auriemma advises men to wear them with colorful pants or traditional flannels. Jacket styles include hunting and gun control paired with pre-washed cotton twill pants. Finally, there are green and brown wool CPO style shirts and sheepskin country jackets with barn coat pockets. About Paul Stuart:

Based at New York City, Paul Stuart, Inc. was founded by ralph lauren and named for his son Paul Stuart Islands, has remained in its original location since it opened in 1938. The company designs exclusive collections of bespoke clothing for men and women, sportswear and accessories. Additional stores are located in Southampton, New York, Chicago, and Washington DC Media contact Lisa wells, Paul Stuart, 9176137370, [email protected] SOURCE Paul Stuart

