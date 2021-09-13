Fashion
Latest on black art: Theo Tyson named fashion curator at MFA Boston, Bisa Butler speaks to CBS, Esteban Jefferson now replaced by 303 Gallery & More
The latest news in Black Art presents updates and developments in the world of art and related culture
Curator theo tyson. | Photo by Frances Neyra Claudio
Appointment
The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MAE) appointed according to tyson (above) Penny Vinik Curator of Fashion Arts. Previously, she was the Polly Thayer Starr Fellow in American Art and Culture at the Boston Athenum. Tyson’s background includes 20 years in the fashion industry before moving to his practice as a curator. In Atlanta, she has held positions as project manager at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art and as a stylist and researcher at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Her upcoming projects include co-curating an exhibition by South African visual artist Zanele Muholi at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and acting as a consultant for “Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” at the Peabody Essex Museum (2022 ). Tyson received an MA from Savannah College of Art and Design. On November 1, she officially joined the MFA where she will be responsible for building the museum’s 20th and 21st century fashion collection, organizing exhibitions and programming, and leading the Fashion Council, a group dedicated to supporting the museum’s fashion arts program.
The Saint Louis Art Museum (SLAM) promoted Nichole N. Bridges (right) to Morton D. May, Curator of the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas in May. Bridges joined SLAM in 2013 as Associate Curator of the Department. Previously, she was Associate Curator at the Newark Museum and Head of the Department of African, Americas, Asian and Pacific Islander Arts at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
IMAGE: Top right, Nichole N. Bridges. | Courtesy of the Saint Louis Art Museum
Representation
Gallery 303 in New York announced his performance of Esteban Jefferson. Working in a variety of mediums, from photography, drawing and painting to sound installation, race, identity and the legacy of colonialism are his central concerns. Jefferson was born in New York where he continues to live and work.
Prizes and distinctions
The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, announced the artist, author and storyteller Ashley bryan is the recipient of Maine Prize in America 2022. The annual award recognizes “outstanding contribution to Maine’s role in American art”. Bryan, 98, has lived in Maine since the mid-1940s and retired from Dartmouth College. He is best known for his illustrated books for children. In the fall of 2022, the Morgan Library & Museum in New York presents the exhibition “Ashley Bryan and Langston Hughes: Fly away. “
Nicole R. Fleetwood received the annual award Susanne M. Glasscock Humanities Book Prize for Interdisciplinary Fellowship for his book “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration. “ She will receive the award from the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research at Texas A&M University and will discuss the book at a virtual event in early March.
Auctions
Bonhams is hosting a sports memorabilia auction that will feature designs made by Mohamed Ali (1942-2016) and a selection of paintings by his father, Cassius Clay Sr. (1912-1990). The TCM PresentsIt’s a knockout! sale on October 5, features around 30 works by Ali on boxing, civil rights, religion, peace and humanity. Works for sale are from the collection of Rodney Hilton Brown, who has released limited edition prints of Ali through Hilton Fine Arts Ltd., and the author of “Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story: Painter, Poet & Prophet” the boxing champion’s largest collection of art up for auction. The artwork is offered alongside sports memorabilia from Ali and collectibles related to other athletes.
Opportunities
Princeton Arts Fellowship is designed for artists who have shown “extraordinary promise in any area of artistic practice and education.” Applicants must be composers, conductors, musicians, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, poets, novelists, playwrights, designers, directors and early career performance artists. artistically vibrant university community. The scholarship covers the academic years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 at Princeton University. Fellows are expected to teach and receive stipends of $ 86,000 per year. The deadline for applications is September 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. | More information
Triple Canopy nonprofit magazine is hiring an associate editor. Manhattan-based Triple Canopy “publishes and presents the work of artists, writers and researchers, primarily through the digital platform of magazines, but also in books, conversations, performances, videos and podcasts. , among other media and experiences ”. The position was posted on August 25. The candidate would ideally start on November 1, 2021. | More information
The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia is recruiting for several positions, including deputy curator, assistant art librarian (part-time), and director of individual donations. Requests for spring courses (virtual) are expected on October 1, 2021. | More information
CT
Artist Bisa Butler spoke to CBS This Morning about her portrait quilts, the role of color in her work, the cultural and historical significance of the images and subjects she immortalizes, and her exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago. | CBS News Video
TYPE OF SUPPORT CULTURE
Do you like and appreciate the type of culture? Please consider supporting its ongoing production by making a donation. Culture Type is an independent art history project that requires countless hours and expense to research, report, write, and produce. To help maintain it, make a one-time donation or sign up for a recurring monthly contribution. It just takes a minute. Thank you very much for your support.
