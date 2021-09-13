St Michael’s comeback proves that everything in fashion is cool again, after all

Back to the future: Marks & Spencer reacts, after seeing its vintage brand St Michael become … [+] huge success online. (Photo staff / Mirrorpix / Getty Images)

If you’re looking for some money aside, maybe it’s time to dig deep into your wardrobe, or draw where your old fashion items sit quietly in peace. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned this week, it’s that no clothing brand is so lame that it can’t go cool again.

Indeed, the big British retailer Marks & Spencer, like everyone else, was probably also surprised that a fervent vintage market had opened up for its St Michael brand, which it abandoned in 2000 when it ‘struggled to turn his fortune amid falling profits.

At the time, St Michael had been part of the retail giant’s clothing line for 72 years, following its launch in the 1920s as a tribute to the company’s co-founder, Michael Marks, who opened the first store. with Thomas Spencer in 1884.

Now the old Marks & Spencer brand is resurrecting, exciting fashion fans young and old alike, with many vintage buyers unaware that St Michael is even an M&S brand.

Demand for St Michael soars on eBay, Depop

Growing consumer demand for retro clothing style inspired the movement. There are currently around 16,000 items on eBay, ranging from vintage St Michael’s pleated shirts and skirts to St Michael’s velvet blouses and dresses, spanning decades.

The Depop social shopping app also has thousands of St Michael’s items for sale, as do online retail sites Etsy and Asos.

Some of the more expensive items on eBay right now include a silky 1940s floral dressing gown for almost $ 175 and a blue 1980s high neck and belted gown for around $ 70.

And now, Marks & Spencer has responded to the growing popularity of its classic items, having discovered that young fans of vintage fashion are snatching up its old lines from online retailers.

The retailer has confirmed it’s just starting to play with and test the reaction to St Michael’s comeback, introducing a $ 40 rugby jersey and $ 35 sweatshirt as trial items.

Richard Price, Managing Director of M&S Clothing & Home, said: Keep listening to customer feedback on our ranges. Along with great products, our customers want a smooth and inspiring shopping experience, whether online or in-store, and keep making changes.

Sales increase but Brexit hits overseas stores

Last month, M&S revealed that sales of clothing and housewares were up about 92% in the first half of 2021 compared to last year and that sales were only 2.6% lower than those of 2019.

As a result, M&S has raised its profit forecast for the full year, saying it is on track to beat its earlier forecast by $ 415 million to $ 485 million.

Despite the recovery in performance in the United Kingdom, Brexit aggravated the difficulties in France and mainly in Paris … [+] stores can close.

However, outside the UK, the retailer faces a supply chain nightmare and may close some of its French stores after new Brexit border controls prevented it from keeping shelves full, with long delays resulting in spoilage of tons of food and gaps on the shelves.

Marks & Spencer Managing Director Steve Rowe has sought to focus on improving its UK operations and has outsourced the management of its overseas stores to franchise partners and the latest review casts doubt on the future of 20 of these stores, mainly in Paris, according to the Mail on Sunday. The extent of the closures is not yet clear, the final decision will probably depend on the commitment of its two French franchise partners.

M&S declined to comment on the likelihood of store closures, but in a statement it said: In light of the new customs arrangements, we are taking decisive action to reconfigure our European operations and have already changed food exports to the Czech Republic . We operate a franchise activity in France and are reviewing the model with our two partners.