Woman surprised when she buys a Cinderella dress from the five-book online store she loves





A woman found a formal dress at a five-pound store that she said was too good not to share. Too often we see stories of formal dresses bought online going horribly wrong – the deal seems too good to miss, but they come in and fit poorly. In this case, a customer managed to purchase an affordable dress, just 5.25 from the book online store, and buyers agree that it looks stunning. The dress is a light blue in a satin style material with an off shoulder design and a sparkly sash and makes her feel like a Disney princess.





(Photo: Facebook)

After posting his photos in a Facebook group to save money hundreds of people reacted and said the dress looked better on her than on the model. Even the most inexpensive occasion dresses can cost five times the amount spent by that buyer, making them a real bargain. The original post from the wise shopper read: “I bought the dress and love it – it needs ironing but I’m scared of melting it – I’m going to spend the day casually being a princess “I thought it was too good not to be shared – this dress is 5.25 and a few sizes available – could be good for someone with an upcoming wedding or prom “At this price, I’m tempted to have one just to walk around my house because it gives me Cinderella vibes “Ohh and you can also use Clearpay”



Aside from hundreds of compliments on the dress, some people have left some practical tips for removing wrinkles from dresses with delicate materials. One customer said: “It’s wonderful who doesn’t want to spend a Saturday wearing this dress eating junk food and catching up on soaps.” Another said: “This is a gorgeous dress, very practical for someone on a budget, and it looks a lot more expensive than 5 plus if you are smart you can personalize it by shining it etc. x “ A more creative member of the group said, “It’s worth buying even to make it a shorter dress and add ruffles and so on. “ “Hang it up in the bathroom while you shower, the steam should help the wrinkles go away,” said another. Another person suggested using a protective layer: “Sandwiching it between a sheet or pillowcase when you iron it, will protect the fabric and give it a softer iron. A customer who shopped at the same store said: “It’s all for five pounds, I can’t believe they have such dresses, I used to wear leggings and pants for. work.” Another said: “Great dress, great deal, iron it with a tea towel to protect it.” Get the latest news on savings and benefits straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly Money newsletterhere.

