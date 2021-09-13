Emily Ratajkowski’s cutout red dress is gorgeous enough to set off many New York fire alarms

When you’re just such a stunner like Emily Ratajkowski, anything and everything is reason enough to raise the style bar. It is only when she does that that she makes sure that she also increases the mercury levels while she is at it. So if your screen starts to heat up from now on, we would like to tell you that its not our fault as it is just our job. If Emily Ratajkowski painted the streets of New York in so fashionable red; we think she should have come with a thermometer warning because this daringly chic cutout dress needs a moment apart. She wore a red Monot dress that divides into a bra with a plunging neckline that converges to a pencil skirt with pockets using brace floss, as Gen Z fashionistas called it. Her hair is worn in subtle waves and the makeup makes waves equally elegant to complete a look as deadly as this one.

