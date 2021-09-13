Fashion
John Lewis launches new affordable clothing collection
Look: Where to Buy Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses
John lewis succeeds in its mission to inspire us to add more to our wardrobes.
Six months after launching its own brand of housewares, ANY DAY, the British retailer has expanded the range to include clothing – each item costing less than $ 100.
Starting today, John Lewis is adding an impressive 700 products to the ANYDAY line, for men, women and kids, which means there are plenty of outfit choices to suit the style and budgets of each.
Much of the clothing for men and women is available in stores this morning and the full line will be online by the end of the month.
The concept behind ANYDAY clothing is that it is casual, comfortable, suitable for everyday wear and affordable.
Shop for quilted jackets, borg coats, as well as everyday basics, knits and joggers. In addition, there are also sports pieces and additional shoes – from winter boots to slippers.
The cotton models in the ANYDAY range are made from sustainably sourced cotton as part of the Better Cotton Initiative, while polyester and viscose aim to come from recycled materials.
Prices range from 4 for a child’s leggings to 95 for a men’s down jacket in recycled wadding.
Shop our top 12 picks at John Lewis for under $ 100
Our top 6 picks for women
Plush coat | 68
Faux fur mule slippers | 32
Denim jumpsuit | 48
Orion Hooded Lounge Dress | 35
Purcell leather Chelsea boots | 59
Jersey lounge set | 22
Our top 6 picks for men
Lounge hoodie | 25
Cotton bathrobe | 35
Relaxation shorts | 18
Track pants | 20
Long Sleeve Lounge Top | 20
Jersey boxers, set of 3 | 18
