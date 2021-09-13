Connect with us

John Lewis launches new affordable clothing collection

John lewis succeeds in its mission to inspire us to add more to our wardrobes.

Six months after launching its own brand of housewares, ANY DAY, the British retailer has expanded the range to include clothing – each item costing less than $ 100.

Starting today, John Lewis is adding an impressive 700 products to the ANYDAY line, for men, women and kids, which means there are plenty of outfit choices to suit the style and budgets of each.

Much of the clothing for men and women is available in stores this morning and the full line will be online by the end of the month.

ANYDAY's denim jumpsuit is high on our wishlist this season. (John Lewis and associates)

The affordable collection for women, men and kids arrives just in time for fall. (John Lewis and associates)

The concept behind ANYDAY clothing is that it is casual, comfortable, suitable for everyday wear and affordable.

Shop for quilted jackets, borg coats, as well as everyday basics, knits and joggers. In addition, there are also sports pieces and additional shoes – from winter boots to slippers.

The cotton models in the ANYDAY range are made from sustainably sourced cotton as part of the Better Cotton Initiative, while polyester and viscose aim to come from recycled materials.

Prices range from 4 for a child’s leggings to 95 for a men’s down jacket in recycled wadding.

Shop our top 12 picks at John Lewis for under $ 100

Our top 6 picks for women

Plush coat | 68

Plush coat

Plush coat

Faux fur mule slippers | 32

Faux fur mule slippers

Faux fur mule slippers

Denim jumpsuit | 48

Denim jumpsuit

Denim jumpsuit

Orion Hooded Lounge Dress | 35

Orion Hooded Lounge Dress

Orion Hooded Lounge Dress

Purcell leather Chelsea boots | 59

Purcell leather Chelsea boots

Purcell leather Chelsea boots

Jersey lounge set | 22

Jersey lounge set

Jersey lounge set

Our top 6 picks for men

Lounge hoodie | 25

Lounge hoodie

Lounge hoodie

Cotton bathrobe | 35

Cotton bathrobe

Cotton bathrobe

Relaxation shorts | 18

Relaxation shorts

Relaxation shorts

Track pants | 20

Track pants

Track pants

Long Sleeve Lounge Top | 20

Long Sleeve Lounge Top

Long Sleeve Lounge Top

Jersey boxers, set of 3 | 18

Jersey boxers, set of 3

Jersey boxers, set of 3

