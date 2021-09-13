Best Fashion Shows at The Met, New York





Ahead of the opening of 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' next week, we take a look back at five years of fashion exhibitions at the Met Costume Institute and celebrate how each iteration has pushed the boundaries of fashion perception.

The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art fashion show has long been something to look forward to in the global fashion calendar. Organized by the Met’s Costume Institute and traditionally overseen in its later years by Chief Curator Andrew Bolton, who has held the position since 2015, the ambitious and sparkling showcases range from highlighting different historical and cultural aspects of fashion to in-depth look at the careers of some industry visionaries, past and present. Ahead of the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” next week, a two-part exhibition that shines a light on fashion in America and its evolution, especially with traditionally under-represented designers now gaining a foothold, we Let’s take a look back at the last five fashion shows at the Met and celebrate how each iteration has pushed the boundaries of how fashion is viewed year after year. Fashion shows at the Met: Manus x Machina (2016) The enigmatic title of 2016’s “Manus x Machina” may have baffled many before it opened, but the exhibition’s mission to reframe the power duel between machine-made fashion and more refined, but declining traditions. craftsmanship could not have been more memorable. Staged in a dramatic cathedral-like structure designed by OMA and constructed from translucent white canvas that was stretched over an intentionally visible frame, the feel of a building within a building created a series of alcoves and carriage doors that radiated from a domed atrium. A testament to the possible artistic level of the human hand and how technology can complement and take craftsmanship even further, the show reiterated how hand-made and man can be. Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between (2017) A tribute to the iconic Kawakubo and the singular vision she has continued to innovate since the founding of Comme des Garçons in 1969, this comprehensive showcase has divided the designer’s vast brain catalog into nine themes, each one delving into how his clothes embody duality while resisting classification. . Equally disturbing was the design of the exhibit, with the installation of fluorescent lights and geometric white niches that artfully and chaotically framed the various vignettes – all designed by Kawakubo, of course. “It’s a huge white space of structures and sculptures, which takes the public on a journey of discovery,” she said at the time. “I didn’t want it to look like a museum exhibit. Celestial Bodies (2018) Housed in the galleries of the Museum for Byzantine and Medieval Art, its Costume Center space and also in the upscale Met Cloisters, “Heavenly Bodies” was the Costume Institute’s largest enterprise to date and brought together over 150 garments. , including 40 papal robes and vestments dating from the mid-18th century, on loan from the sacristy of the Sistine Chapel – a first. Featuring a display system specially designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, including floating platforms, industrial plinths and display cases, the seamless mix of Catholicism-influenced clothing with genuine historical artifacts gave it a palpable gravity . Camp (2019) Delving into the idea of ​​what the camp has meant over the years, from the subversive beginnings when the term was first coined in 1909 to the combination of extravagance, whimsy, hedonism, subculture and ornament for which it is now well known, the 2019 exhibition proved how influential all of these facets have been on fashion. The show featured a set designed by theater set designer Jan Versweyveld, which resulted in a multi-colored camp “house”, where all of its different iterations lived in harmony. “It’s like a mirror of human behavior,” he said. ‘[The set design] provides a big world where all of these different camp styles can coexist. ‘ Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter About the weather (2020) Derailed by the global pandemic and unveiled six months after its traditional date, ‘About Time’ reviewed the past 150 years of clothing, from 1870 to the present day, and traced how dress associations across the years have amalgamated the past. , the present and the future. The exhibit used a series of flashbacks and quick forwards to emphasize the ephemeral nature of fashion while disrupting the conventional and linear timeline of viewing history. Supported by a dynamic exhibition design by Es Devlin, who fashioned a pair of adjacent galleries to resemble two enormous clock faces that each marked 60 minutes of fashion, the exhibition depicts the progression of time through forms. changing styles of women’s fashion. §

