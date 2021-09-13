Kate Upton struts in a plaid corset dress and gladiator sandals for Tory Burchs Spring Show





Kate Upton is back and better than ever. The model walked the runway for Tory Burch’s Spring / Summer 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, marking his long-awaited return to the catwalk. For the show that shut down Mercer Street, Upton wore a blue plaid dress with a full bodice and midi hem. Her set also included a unique black and silver necklace as well as a black leather handbag. More New Shoes Kate Upton walks the runway for the Tory Burch Spring 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on September 12. – Credit: Christopher Peterson / Splash News Christopher Peterson / Splash News At her feet, the actress modeled a set of lace-up gladiator sandals. The glamorous black pair featured crossed straps, gold embellishments and a solid square toe. The design also capitalized on trends for 2021 with a big toe loop and wrapped ankle support. Kate Upton walks the runway for the Tory Burch Spring 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on September 12. – Credit: RCF / MEGA RCF / MEGA A closer view of the Kate Uptons Tory Burch sandals. – Credit: RCF / MEGA RCF / MEGA In 2020, Upton spent most of her days at home with her husband Justin Verlander before the return of the MLB season. The couple gave back by donating Verlanders’ weekly paycheck to charities. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work has included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers. , a group made up of families who lost a son or daughter during their military service. In addition to his philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful, multi-faceted career portraying Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres of her hit films like The Other Woman and The Layover, the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs by Alberta Ferretti, Please Dont Buy from Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. some. While the Kate Uptons sandals aren’t available just yet, you can echo her ensemble in these similar black sandals. The story continues Credit: Courtesy of Saks Courtesy of Saks Buy now: Stuart Weitzman Gala Sandal, $ 403 (was $ 575). Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Steve Madden Tashia Sandal, $ 100. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy now: Sam Edelman Eavan sandal, $ 105. Click on the gallery to see more Kate Uptons’ bold style over the years. Launch gallery: The evolution of Kate Upton’s street style from 2011 to today The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

