Fashion
Students dress up for the return of face-to-face classes this fall
Now that classes are fully in-person, students can showcase their fall fashions both on campus and in the classroom.
Kevin Cruz, a freshman in marketing, said he was very happy people saw what he was wearing in class.
I have so many clothes to wear and now I finally have a reason to wear them, said Cruz.
Second-year entrepreneurship student Donyelle Reed said she finds herself dressing to impress more often since classes are in person.
[I dress up] especially since the weather is perfect at the start of the school year, Reed said. Even on rainy days, I try to dress in stylish sweatpants.
Students have their own sense of style on campus. Camila Mora, a sophomore political science student, said her outfit choices depended solely on the weather.
On a cold day, a hoodie is your best friend, Cruz said. I don’t wear a coat or jacket because I feel like it ruins the outfit and I’d rather look good and be cold than look decent and sweat.
Some fall outfit choices can range from comfortable to chic depending on each student’s style. According to PureWow, some trends this fall include loose denim, cargo pants, turtlenecks, and textured handbags.
My go-to outfit choices for class would be a small shirt with chunky pants, especially loose cargo pants with a cropped tank top or a short-sleeved shirt and sneakers, Reed said.
Mora added that sweatpants are a piece of clothing she can’t live without in the fall.
Sometimes I try to add in fun pieces, like a colorful sweater or cap, said Mora.
Dark colors appear more in the fall. According to Who what to wear, shades of gray, dark red, blue, creamy white and black are some of the colors appearing this fall. Mora said she prefers the colors black, yellow, green and red in her closet for fall.
Enjoy what you read? Get The Setonian content delivered to your inbox
Students hang on to specific pieces of their fall fashion wardrobe each year. Cruz said his staples are a hoodie and flannel on the cooler days, when needed.
The number of different outfits that can be worn from hoodies and flannels is endless, Cruz said.
Accessories are part of the fall fashion that accentuates every outfit. According to Vogue, accessories like scarves, tote bags, ski goggles and gold jewelry are all the rage this fall. Reed said her favorite accessory was her waist beads.
My favorite accessory to add to any outfit is a gold chain or watch, said Cruz. These two things can take your outfit to the next level.
Shoes are also an important part of fall fashion. According to Vogue, platform shoes, high boots and white sneakers are trendy shoes this fall. Mora said some of her favorite shoes for fall are high-top Converse, white sneakers or Nike blazers.
In class, I will always wear white shoes or predominantly white shoes, Cruz said. This is because they will make your outfit stand out, but it is very difficult to keep them clean.
Overall, students dress more when classes are in person, which lets their personality shine more through what they wear.
Fashion is about how you express yourself through clothing, so I’m more than happy to talk about my preferences in the fashion world, Reed said.
Serena Davis can be contacted at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.thesetonian.com/article/2021/09/xlluetjomfhhwlk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com