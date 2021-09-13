Students dress up for the return of face-to-face classes this fall

Now that classes are fully in-person, students can showcase their fall fashions both on campus and in the classroom.

Kevin Cruz, a freshman in marketing, said he was very happy people saw what he was wearing in class.

I have so many clothes to wear and now I finally have a reason to wear them, said Cruz.

Second-year entrepreneurship student Donyelle Reed said she finds herself dressing to impress more often since classes are in person.

[I dress up] especially since the weather is perfect at the start of the school year, Reed said. Even on rainy days, I try to dress in stylish sweatpants.

Students have their own sense of style on campus. Camila Mora, a sophomore political science student, said her outfit choices depended solely on the weather.

On a cold day, a hoodie is your best friend, Cruz said. I don’t wear a coat or jacket because I feel like it ruins the outfit and I’d rather look good and be cold than look decent and sweat.

Some fall outfit choices can range from comfortable to chic depending on each student’s style. According to PureWow, some trends this fall include loose denim, cargo pants, turtlenecks, and textured handbags.

My go-to outfit choices for class would be a small shirt with chunky pants, especially loose cargo pants with a cropped tank top or a short-sleeved shirt and sneakers, Reed said.

Mora added that sweatpants are a piece of clothing she can’t live without in the fall.

Sometimes I try to add in fun pieces, like a colorful sweater or cap, said Mora.

Dark colors appear more in the fall. According to Who what to wear, shades of gray, dark red, blue, creamy white and black are some of the colors appearing this fall. Mora said she prefers the colors black, yellow, green and red in her closet for fall.

Enjoy what you read? Get The Setonian content delivered to your inbox

Students hang on to specific pieces of their fall fashion wardrobe each year. Cruz said his staples are a hoodie and flannel on the cooler days, when needed.

The number of different outfits that can be worn from hoodies and flannels is endless, Cruz said.

Accessories are part of the fall fashion that accentuates every outfit. According to Vogue, accessories like scarves, tote bags, ski goggles and gold jewelry are all the rage this fall. Reed said her favorite accessory was her waist beads.

My favorite accessory to add to any outfit is a gold chain or watch, said Cruz. These two things can take your outfit to the next level.

Shoes are also an important part of fall fashion. According to Vogue, platform shoes, high boots and white sneakers are trendy shoes this fall. Mora said some of her favorite shoes for fall are high-top Converse, white sneakers or Nike blazers.

In class, I will always wear white shoes or predominantly white shoes, Cruz said. This is because they will make your outfit stand out, but it is very difficult to keep them clean.

Overall, students dress more when classes are in person, which lets their personality shine more through what they wear.

Fashion is about how you express yourself through clothing, so I’m more than happy to talk about my preferences in the fashion world, Reed said.

Serena Davis can be contacted at [email protected]