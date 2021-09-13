Fashion
Kacey Musgraves makes a splash in feathered headpiece, purple minidress, and see-through heels at 2021 MTV VMAs
Kacey Musgraves turned heads on the red carpet.
The Slow Burn singer attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, before performing her song Star-Crossed from her latest album of the same name.
Her dramatic red carpet look included an ensemble fresh off the runway from Valentino; the shiny purple mini dress, featuring a high neck and gathered details, matched her unmistakable purple feather-filled headdress. To echo the style of the outfit during Milan Fashion Week, Musgraves also added red leather gloves that extended past her elbows.
Musgraves added clear heels to her look to balance the statement piece on top. Her PVC sandals featured double straps and a beige suede footbed atop a thin four-inch heel. PVC sandals are all the rage this season, due to their retro style and versatility. Musgraves has been spotted in the style before, as have stars like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a range of sandals and stiletto mules from brands like Femme, Cult Gaia and even Zara.
The Grammy Award Winner she herself has harnessed her glamorous and colorful side in recent years, often wearing shiny, metallic and sparkly suits and dresses from top designers like Versace, J. Mendel and Giambattista Valli. These outfits are often paired with dazzling earrings and matching sandals or pumps from Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna, showcasing her vibrant style.
Musgraves has also been seen in affordable styles at times, even at the 2019 Met Gala, the Oscars in fashion. For the event, Musgraves wore a pink Barbie-inspired dress by Moschino with $ 80 Aldo pumps. The singer has also been a muse for Moschino, attending the brand’s runway shows and appearing in its recent Sesame Street collection campaign.
Add a sheer two-strap sandal to your shoe wardrobe this summer, inspired by the country star.
Buy now: Schutz Women’s Ariella Clear Strap High Heel Sandals, $ 118
Buy now: Dolce Vita Natie sandals, $ 60
Buy now: Steve Madden Women’s Lilah Dress Sandals, $ 79
Click to see the others best dressed at MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Red carpet.
Launch gallery: Best Dressed at MTV VMA 2021
