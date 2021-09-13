podcast producer and fashion entrepreneur named National Employee of the Year

ALEXANDRIE, Virginia, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The American Staff Association today announced that Advent Talent Group’s Souphak Kienitz has been named 2022 National Staffing Employee of the Year.

This announcement marks the start of National Staffing Week, which is taking place this year from September 13 to 19 and celebrates the contributions of the millions of temporary and contract employees hired by US recruitment agencies each year.

“Staffing and recruiting companies provide opportunities for employee success across the country,” said Richard wahlquist, President and CEO of ASA. “Our National Staffing Employee of the Year and our Stars are all amazing individuals whose partnerships with staffing companies have changed their lives for the better. “

Sponsored by StaffPro3, a division of PMC Insurance, the National Staffing Employee of the Year and All-Star awards recognize current or former temporary or contract employees with an extraordinary history of staffing success and who best exemplifies one or more of the key messages. of the bridge industry and flexibility.

Kienitz to be honored in ceremony at Staffing World, the ASA Annual Convention and Exhibition on September 28, 30 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver.

National Staffing Employee of the Year

OfficeOffice and administrative sector

Souphak Kienitz

Kienitz was interested in finding a profession that would allow her to earn an income while developing her future clothing brand, Jay victoria. She was referred to Advent Talent Group, where she was able to openly share her personal and professional goals, including her need for flexibility, with her recruiter. It was a welcome change from his previous job search experiences. Soon after, Advent paired Kienitz with an opportunity as a part-time temporary receptionist at the Minneapolis Foundation, an organization that promotes civic engagement and community investment. Her hard work and dedication caught the attention of the foundation’s leadership, and Kienitz was quickly given the opportunity to work full-time as a producer for the foundation’s podcast, “Conversations with Chanda.” His clothing brand will soon be launched.

All-Star in Engineering, Information Technology and Science

Katie Brewer

Brewer used the endowment to try his luck on his future. Following layoffs at her former employer, Brewer wanted to find a way to develop the skills she needed to enter the technical field without going through four-year college. In the summer of 2020, she interviewed and was chosen for the Year Up Professional Resources (dba YUPRO) [email protected] Computer Residency Program, which allowed him to work as an entrepreneur for the social media company while continuing to learn important technical training. The Entrepreneur-in-Residence program provided her with support and new opportunities to develop as a professional. Soon Brewer not only learned new skills, but also led projects and trained new interns. Through her hard work and dedication, Brewer has acquired the experience and skills required to be considered full-time on Facebook.

Star of the healthcare industry

Marguerite Khan

Khan uses the flexibility offered by the staff to support a healthcare clinic in his hometown. In 2007, Khan came to the United States to help a disabled family member. After earning her Associate’s Degree and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she started at Health Carousel as a Travel Nurse. The role offers her the opportunity to work while taking care of her loved one and returning to Uganda to support a local health care clinic. Today, Khan is also working with the international team at Health Carousel to help other nurses in Uganda with licensing exams in the United States

All-Star of the industrial sector

Li Yan Zhang

Working with the AtWork group has helped Zhang re-enter the workforce. After immigrating to the United States, Zhang began working 12 hours a day at a local restaurant in Knoxville. Sadly, soon after buying a home, she lost her job due to pandemic restrictions. Zhang then turned to the local AtWork Group branch for a new job, and she was placed with Lifetime Products, a plastic manufacturer. His intelligence and hard work quickly won him praise, and he was quickly offered a full-time position in a role that gave him more free time to spend with friends and family.

Professional Managerial Sector All-Star

Eronger Kornegay III

By working with Cella Inc., Kornegay was able to keep a family promise. While serving as her caregiver, Kornegay’s mother made him promise he would go back to school. While holding three jobs and gaining as much marketing experience as possible, he turned to Cella Inc. Cella found him a contract position as director of marketing for software company Nutanix. His incredible drive and determination led him to a permanent position at Nutanix and he did so while earning his bachelor’s degree.

Media contact:

Megan Sweeney

703-253-1151

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcast-producer-and-fashion-entrepreneur-named-national-staffing-employee-of-the-year-301375335.html

SOURCE American Staff Association