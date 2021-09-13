Fashion
Ross Dress For Less to move into the other half of the old chicken coop in downtown Merriam
Merriam Town Center is set to welcome discount department store chain Ross Dress for Less as its new occupant.
The national clothing retailer moved to half of the space previously occupied by Hen House Market, 5800 Antioch Road.
The henhouse closed in 2018.
The Ross Dress for Less will share the renovated space with Bob’s Discount Furniture, the furniture store occupying the northern half of the building, and Ross Dress for Less is slated to take over the southern half.
Officials in downtown Merriam submitted first draft plans for the 26,542-square-foot store to city staff, who reviewed them and returned with suggestions.
While there is no concrete opening date for the store yet, city administrator Chris Engel estimates completion is possible in 45 to 60 days.
“The city is happy to see a nationally recognized retailer such as Ross Dress for Less coming to Merriam and we believe they will make a great addition to the Merriam Town Center,” said Mayor Ken Sissom.
Commercial real estate company Site centers, which owns Merriam Town Center, did not immediately return the Post’s request for comment.
The future of the chicken coop site has been a topic of interest to residents and city officials since the grocery store closed three years ago.
The open-air shopping area is currently anchored by a Home Depot, Dicks Sporting Goods, Pet Smart, Old Navy, and Office Max, among other stores.
