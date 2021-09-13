Alan Dumain, leader of Saks, Bloomingdales dealer, dies at 73





Alan Dumain, who went from being a “white flower” Christmas assistant at Bloomingdale’s to a senior manager in the store as well as Saks Fifth Avenue and other retailers, died Thursday surrounded by family at his home in Richmond Hill, Queens, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was 73 years old. His retail career began in 1972 when he joined Bloomingdale’s for the holiday season, but he quickly rose through the merchandising ranks, becoming an associate buyer for men’s hosiery, which he transformed from a trivial operation in a fashion company. More from WWD He went on to become a dress shirt buyer, divisional merchandise manager for men’s clothing, then manager of the King of Prussia, Pa., Store before moving to Saks as senior vice president for women. He was also the first president of Dana Buchman, returned to Saks as executive vice president, and then held executive positions at Victoria’s Secret, the former Stern department store and Northern Reflections in Canada, among others. Eventually Dumain decided to go into business for himself and with his wife by purchasing two 7-Eleven franchises in Queens. As a franchisee, he addressed the school and church public safety issues in front of one of his 7-Eleven stores, which operate 24/7, regarding deliveries. trucks and people hanging out in the parking lot at all hours. He took several steps. He installed cameras to monitor activity, moved 18-wheeler truck delivery times to the middle of the night, met with community leaders and local police, and donated leftover food to charities. Due to his retail experience and store management skills, he became a close advisor to the 7-Eleven company. “My dad was always going forward, thinking about the next step,” said his son, Ian. Although ambitious, “He had a strange ability to turn what to other people would have been purely transactional relationships into true friendships. My father loved people. The story continues Dumain was also an impeccable dresser. “It was true all the time, from his days as an executive at Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue where he wore suits through the era of casual business. You could count on my dad to be the best dressed guy in the room. Her shoes have never been scratched, ”her son recalls. “Alan Dumain was highly regarded in the retail world as a talented and successful trader and manager. He was a very special friend to those who knew him and will be sadly missed by all, ”said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies, assistant professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Business. “We first met as budding buyers of men’s dress shirts, him at Bloomingdale’s, me at Abraham & Straus, and then reconnected years later as fellow American executives working in Canada. Finally, as a frequent guest speaker in my retail classes at Columbia Business School, Alan magically made the connection between his experiences in high-end clothing early in his career and his role as a supplier of clothing. grocery and sundries as a 7-Eleven multi-store. franchise owner later in life. For many years, Dumain raised funds for the Leukemia Society of America and was named the Man of the Year for the New Jersey Chapter of the Leukemia Society of Americas. He was president of the Fashion Industry, Young Friends of the UJA-Federation. He was also an avid cyclist and had season tickets to New York Giants football games for 60 years. In 2011, he received a Giants certificate inducting him into the Membership Hall of Fame. Besides his son Ian, Dumain is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two daughters, Brooke Cramer and Ashley and their husbands; his brother, Sanford, and five grandchildren. The funeral took place on Friday at the Temple Israel Center in White Plains, NY, FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE: Queen of lace and pioneer of special occasions Ursula Rickenbacher dies COVID-19 claims the life of journalist Pamela Altman Brown

