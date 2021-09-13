Celebrity moments, photos – WWD





The 2021 US Open saw a number of A-List regulars as well as some unexpected ones. After two years, the famous tennis tournament has welcomed enthusiastic fans and celebrities back to their stadiums. Last year, due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic, the US Tennis Association hosted a US Open without any guests. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, attended several matches, accompanied by her daughter Bee Shaffer, who is pregnant with her first child with her husband Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Franca Sozzani. Wintour watched the tournament’s opening rounds ahead of New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. The athletes also made the trip to Queens, NY, to cheer on some of their favorite players. Brooklyn Nets players Joe Harris and Blake Griffin were seen enjoying honey drinks during the Novak Djokovic v Holger Rune game. Their trainer, Steve Nash, was also spotted that day, along with his wife Lilla. Nash also made several other appearances throughout the tournament. Other NBA players such as Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and D’Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves were also in attendance. NBA commissioner Adam Silver watched the women’s singles championship between Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu on Saturday. Tennis stars Juan Martin del Potro and Maria Sharapova were also seen in their specific dressing rooms watching their friends and competitors play. Sharapova has decided to retire in February 2020, after 19 years on the World Tennis Association Tour. Del Potro, meanwhile, did not make the tournament this year due to lingering issues with a knee injury. Socialite Paris Hilton took a break from her fashion week duties to attend the men’s singles semi-final between Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on Friday, where they performed her 2006 hit song “Stars Are Blind”. In the same match, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, as well as Christopher Mintz-Plasse and “Estate” actor Nicholas Braun. The final day of the tournament with the men’s championship game between Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev brought a slew of A-List stars. Sitting together were Rami Malek and Hollywood’s favorite Brads: Cooper and Pitt. The camera even picked up a friendly interaction between the three actors and Alec Baldwin, who approached them to converse. Another surprising guest was Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, who were sitting in the Gray Goose suite enjoying their honey drinks. Other celebrities who were seen throughout the tournament were Vera Wang, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden, Laverne Cox, Jenna Bush Hager, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes, Laura Harrier, Danai Gurira, Jason Biggs, Wanda Sykes, Rebel Wilson, Gayle King, Tyler Cameron, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and “Gossip Girl” are the co-stars of Evan Mock and Eli Brown. Click the gallery above to see some of the many celebrity moments at the 2021 US Open. READ MORE HERE: Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022: see the photos Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: view all photos Celebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: view all photos

