Why was Larry David front row at New York Fashion Week?





Larry David seated front row at the Staud show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows The highlight of my New York Fashion Week occurred in the final hour of this season. It was around 7 p.m. and I was at the Staud show on the roof of Spring Studios in Tribeca. a Famous dog on Instagram and a so-called gay icon in a pink tulle outfit sat in front of me looking absolutely terrified. To my right was a giant, shimmering lemon the size of a car. (Don’t you know how it got on the roof?) In my direct line of sight was none other than Larry David, beloved schmuck and star of Calm your enthusiasm. He was sitting in the front row with his long, skinny legs crossed and his hands crossed on his knees in a gesture of (what I read as) a slight awkwardness and impatience. I watched him talk emphatically with the people next to him, including Jared Leto. He seemed to be in true Larry David form: skeptical but also enjoying the spectacle of it all. Until he wasn’t. Around the middle of the show, I watched him take his hands and cover his ears. (It was very loud.) And because it’s hard to hold hands for a long time, he finally leaned over and put his elbows on his knees, not watching the models one after the other strut about. behind him. Michelangelo himself could not have sculpted a more perfect grumpy pose. It was pretty funny to watch, and I filmed it all. (Queue on Sidewalk music.) Then the question everyone was asking (and probably Larry David’s too) was: Why the hell was Larry David at a fashion show ??? Larry is a friend! said Staud founder and designer Sarah Staudinger, who had a good laugh at the videos and photos of him plugging his ears. He’s definitely not a regular at New York Fashion Week, but who wouldn’t want Larry in the front row? David sat in the same row as Staudinger’s fiance, Ari Emanuel, a Hollywood powerhouse and Davids agent. I am so grateful and grateful that he came and for his support, she added. Hope he liked the collection! But I think our New Balance sneakers are more his speed. Hope to see you next season, Larry. Larry David seated front row at the Staud show during New York Fashion Week.

