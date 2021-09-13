Megan Fox Shows Off Her Abs And Legs In Sheer ‘Naked’ Dress At VMAs

Megan Fox has built a reputation for bringing her to the red carpet, and she certainly didn’t mess around at Sunday night’s MTV VMAs: the 35-year-old actress worked what has been dubbed a “nude dress. “.

Megan shared photos of her look alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, writing, “Daddy is going to win a VMA,” in the caption. The Thierry Mugler dress she wore was beaded and sheer, and showed off the tiny bling-out thong she wore underneath. Megan’s abs, legs, arms—all– were on display, and she looked so fit.

People naturally lost him in the comments of his post. “This is… the hottest photo I have ever seen,” one wrote. “Your outfit should earn a VMA,” said another. “U LOOKING AMAZING OMG,” someone else called out.

Note: Megan also wore a revealing Mugler dress to the Billboard Music Awards in May and, yes, she looked incredibly fit back then too.

It’s hot in here? Phew! OK, so … Megan clearly looks amazing, but the Transformers alum – and mother of three! – work hard for this body.

For starters, she eats very well. “I cut all kinds of breads and that kind of carbs,” she said previously. E !.“No crackers, no pretzels, no chips, nothing unhealthy. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee once a day. Megan also said that she doesn’t have “gourmet treats”.

“I’m doing something or I’m not doing it at all, and I’m doing it right now, so I don’t have any cheat days,” she said.

Megan’s trainer Harley Pasternak once said People that they tend to focus on five phases during their workouts together: a cardio warm-up of at least five minutes, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, and then a weight training exercise. abdominal massage and five minutes of recovery.

Megan also said E! that she exercises “really hard” twice a week. “I do cardio bursts with really heavy weights,” she added.

BRB: I have to do a five phase workout.

