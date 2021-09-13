We Can Do It Again: Australian Fashion Brands Provide Jobs for Afghan Refugees | Australian fashion

An alliance of Australian fashion brands has called on the federal government to increase its humanitarian quota of Afghan refugees, promising the industry will help support, train and employ the new migrants.

Last month, the Australian government announced that 3,000 initial humanitarian places would be allocated to Afghan nationals, as the Taliban took control of the country and chaos erupted at Kabul airport.

In an open letter expected to be sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison later this month, nearly two dozen fashion brands, including Romance Was Born, The Upside, KitX, Ginger and Smart, Outland Denim and Witchery, have so far have added their brand signatures.

As a sector, we stand ready to help Afghan refugees build safe and fulfilling lives in Australia, the letter says.

This is something that we have already done. Australia has a long tradition of decisive and generous response to humanitarian crises, as evidenced by the special hosting of Kosovar Albanians in 1999 and Vietnamese refugees after the Vietnam War, as well as, more recently, the hosting of refugees from Syria. and Iraq.

Many members of these communities have been employed by the Australian fashion industry, especially in manufacturing, and we can do it again.