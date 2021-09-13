VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design Competition

The winner will design a sustainable capsule collection with Timberland available for purchase in Spring 2023

DENVER, September 13, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded clothing, footwear and lifestyle accessories, continued its three-year partnership with the environmental charity Redress, announcing the 2021 winner of the Redress Design Award. As the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition, the Redress Design Award reflects VF’s continued drive to innovate and foster the next generation of forward-thinking and environmentally conscious designers in the fashion industry. clothing and footwear. The winner, Jessica Chang, will have the opportunity to design a sustainable capsule collection with Timberland available for sale in 2023.

“The Redress Design Awards showcase what is possible when emerging designs have the opportunity to innovate in sustainability. We believe that cultivating creative and promising talent is both good for business and a necessity for the future of our planet, ”said Sean Cady, VF vice president, Sustainability and Global Responsibility, who was l ‘one of the judges. “Sustainable fashion and circular design align with our goal of improving both people and the planet. Watching our global teams take part in this sustainability competition and mentor the next generation of designers is incredibly rewarding. “

Ten finalists from USA, UK, Germany, India and Greater China participated in virtual events, which took place from September 1-11. The event included educational challenges and master classes on promoting sustainability and circular design in the fashion industry through a variety of sustainable production solutions. With a greater focus on waste reduction, emerging designers have secured their place in the competition by impressing judges with entries offering climate positive clothing through zero waste designs, extended clothing lifecycles , disassembly at the end of its life, recycling and minimal washing. Needs.

“At Redress, we believe that training designers is an urgent necessity if we are to achieve our mission of reducing fashion waste. That is why VF is an ideal partner for the Redress Design Award. They represent real life, the evidence from big business that training their own fashion professionals leads to action and positive impact.Education takes time and a long-term approach and the global education gap is worrying. It’s refreshing to work hand in hand with VF to transform fashion from concept to board, “said Christina Dean, Founder of Redress.

The 10-day event culminated with the Grand Final fashion show with each designer showcasing a full collection. The winner will participate in a mentorship program with the VFs brand Timberland and ultimately design a capsule collection of sustainable clothing to launch in spring 2023.

First-place Redress Design Award winner Jessica Chang wowed the judges with her collection that incorporated trash into designs to connect and inspire consumers. The winning collection demonstrated creativity in sustainable design as well as high market and commercial value.

“Winning this chance to work with Timberland has changed my life,” said Jessica Chang. “Entering this complex industry as an emerging designer is intimidating because so often everywhere we look we see bad news and complexity. We know we can make changes. Still, it’s hard to magnify our big ideas as start-up designers. The Redress Design Award has given me confidence – we are all in the same boat to make positive change! “

Chang will start working with the Timberland team immediately, along with VF’s sustainability and accountability team to ensure materials and design strategies meet the company’s sustainability goals.

“The caliber of the designs was extremely impressive and reinforces our commitment to eco-innovation,” said Mahmoud Salahy, vice president and general manager, Timberland Asia Pacific. “We look forward to working with this year’s winner based on our past experience with Redress and the level of talent and creativity emerging from this global competition. “

The moment comes as the capsule collection designed by last year’s winner Redress prepares to hit stores this spring. Vietnamese designer Le Ngoc Ha Thu spent nine months working with Timberland’s global design team to create the Chinese New Year-themed capsule collection, which puts both nature and the consumer at the center of the conversation. .

The entire Redress Design Award 2021 Grand Final is available at Facebook and highlights on Youtube.

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people with the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of brands. iconic outdoor, sports and workwear icons including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Our goal is to fuel the movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the well-being of people and our planet. We combine this goal with a relentless drive to succeed in creating value for all stakeholders and using our business as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About the repair (www.redress.com.hk)

Redress is a pioneering environmental charity that works to prevent and transform textile waste in the fashion industry. Its dynamic programs aim to minimize the negative impacts of fashion, while promoting new innovative models and stimulating growth towards a more sustainable industry through the circular economy.

The Redress Design Award is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition that aims to educate emerging fashion designers around the world on sustainable design theories and techniques in order to foster the shift to a circular fashion system. By putting sustainable design talent in the global spotlight, the competition creates a unique platform for passionate and talented fashion game changers to transform the global fashion industry and rewards the best with changing prizes from career to maximize long-term impact. Create Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is the main sponsor of the Redress Design Award. www.redressdesignaward.com

