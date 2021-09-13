16 stylish dresses to buy in September





No matter the occasion or the season, there are always plenty of occasions to wear a dress, and of course, an impressive amount of options to choose from. And since there really isn’t a bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edition of our favorite dresses that you can buy right now. Between the September issue, the Met Gala, and what the industry likes to call Fashion Month, September has a lot going on. What better way to look at the room effortlessly and in style during a busy month than with a dress that does it all? In September, there’s one to suit all styles and needs of those who might be heading back to the office, a fall wedding, or maybe you’re just looking to spruce up your fall wardrobe. There are comfy knit mini dresses and midi dresses, perfect for flaunting your favorite fall high boots and, of course, a handle borrowed from our fall 2021 trends report, a foot apron. -hens, a collage print midi or a striped maxi in a warm color palette. All of this can be worn with pleasure all season long. To come, find our selection of all the dresses to shop in September. Midday in jeans A dark washed wrap dress will pair perfectly with leather boots this fall. Max Mara Teatino Weekend Dress Fall foliage In a range of fall colors, this long sleeve striped mesh dress couldn’t feel more fally. Chlo striped recycled cashmere maxi dress The folds, please dress Because the pleated looks were seen throughout the fall 2021 runways. White Label Proenza Schouler sleeveless pleated wool dress Neutral textured dress With a high neck, a gathered bodice, and a full skirt, beige doesn’t always mean boring. Ganni organic cotton long dress The unexpected color of the seasons This fall, lilac is having fun. Acne Studios ribbed-knit dress The autumn occasion dress From weddings to cocktails, slip on for the seasons to more formal events. Khaite Ash dress in black The black dress is not your basic With chic details like contrast stitching, a D-ring waistband, and puffed sleeves, this isn’t your average LBD. Ulla Johnson Maria belted topstitched poplin midi dress Shiny polo knit This maxi with a collar is a strong argument for going green. Staud Crown merino wool-blend maxi dress The utility dress An affordable and versatile work dress for whatever your job. Polo Ralph Lauren Belted Long Denim Dress The Little House on the Prairie Dress The romantic trend for prairie dresses continues, and this one pushes it to the max. Wainscott Loveshackfancy Ruffled Lace Trim Maxi Dress Dress of the month Stand out in a trendy two-tone midi that freshly combines rich velvet with dark florals. Paco Rabanne velvet and floral stretch jersey dress The as if! Dress Replace your costumes this fall with a mini houndstooth pinafore. Zara Houndstooth Textured Pinafore Dress The Mini Square Collar Proudly wear these fall boots in a knit mini dress. Nanushka Leah Scoop Neck Square Dress Autumn Vichy Summer’s favorite print works wonders in fall too. Lee Mathews Georgina Poplin Plaid Shirt Dress Silky shirt dress Shirt dresses are softer this season; swap crisp poplin for luxurious silk. Festive flowers Mix the prints? Try on a dress that does it for you in a rusty hue. Veronica Beard Swedie floral-print midi dress

