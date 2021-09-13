Rachel Comey Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





What was most surprising about this rebooted Fashion Week after 18 months of the pandemic was how little had changed. Sure, there were vaccination checks and masks and outdoor sites, but beyond COVID protocols, the trails looked very similar. Which is why Rachel Comeys’ performance on Saturday, with choreography by Beth Gill, was such a fun moment. Comey often thought of the track differently. A season of dinner shows at Dustin Yellins Pioneer Works stands out in memory. They were back in Red Hook, Brooklyn, when no one was showing in Brooklyn, and they required full engagement in the evening, but if you went once you would come back. Katja Blichfeld, co-creator of High maintenance, was a regular guest. Rachel has an incredible instinct for people and you see it when you watch one of her presentations, Blichfeld told me. You look around the room and see people from the art world mingling with people from the dance world, downtown theater performers, journalists, rising stars alongside literal icons and a bunch of her friends on the way home and everyone makes sense together. The designer presented her show, which celebrated the 20th anniversary (her first show was a men’s collection on September 8, 2001), as she curated the guest lists for Pioneer Works. An intergenerational team of dancers, artists, writers, actors, landscapers and stylists outnumbered the models. And it wasn’t a back-and-forth situation on the runway, either: costume-clad women scurried across the floor in Aeron chairs before sliding out of them as if falling asleep at a dance. board meeting; a few people in working clothes supervised the installation of a gallery; a few others slipped in and out of their clothes; and Waris Ahluwalia, wearing a separate denim, helped build a table. Much more happened, by the way, before they all came together and in unison bowed left and right like living metronomes. As they were reflected, the variety of clothing became clear. The contrast of prints and jacquards was a scenario, as was the sparkle of the evening. Careful observers have noticed pieces from past collections, like a pen-and-ink comic book print circa fall 2019; this is because Comey is launching a resale section on their website with the help of Recurate. Ahluwalia and co. were on the trail because it added size options for men and gender non-conforming people. Haute couture has always run the risk of feeling out of touch with real life, and even more so now that we are going through this crisis. Comey doesn’t have this problem. The real challenge of designing for the complicated, wonderful and difficult lives we all live now is what fuels our work. This showed in his inspired presentation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/spring-2022-ready-to-wear/rachel-comey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos