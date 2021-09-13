Men’s handbags: I tested four handbags during Fashion Week





New York Fashion Week is as much a time to see the latest collections as it is an opportunity to take your personal style to the limit. Why not? There are street style photographers all around, not to mention the immaculately dressed celebrities, so why should not viewers experimenting? I certainly took this feeling to heart last week and decided to test four handbags on my way to the shows. And don’t call them walls either. Yes, they’re technically aimed at women, but they really shouldn’t be gendered at this point. I have always been drawn to handbags, whether they are small shoulder bags or large handbags. You can wear the simplest outfit and a great bag instantly completes the look. However, having grown up in a tiny little town, men carrying handbags were not considered acceptable and I never felt comfortable enough to wear them. This lasted until my late twenties. I discover the most beautiful women’s bags worn by friends or colleagues, but the possibility of wearing them myself has never crossed my mind. Until recently, when I stopped shopping by gender. Male, female and non-binary street style stars incorporate skirts, heels and dresses into their looks, so this New York Fashion Week I decided: I’ll also be swinging a purse. Now, men carrying handbags is certainly not a new concept. Rappers like Lil Uzi Vert have worn them on the red carpet, and it’s been a thing on the runway for decades. But I’ve always been afraid to throw a purse, afraid of being ridiculed or looked aside. This week, however, I remembered it’s New York Fashion Weeka time when anything goes, and even the most extreme sets barely get a second glance. If there’s one place where it’s safe and encouraged to rebuke gender norms, it’s here. So below I put four new handbags to the test and gave them my take on my first impressions. Spoiler alert: I’m a big fan of the stock market now. Day 1 Photo: Courtesy of Christian Allaire

