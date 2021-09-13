Photos from New York Fashion Week 2021: Highlights from the show





Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week 2021 with a mix of ’90s and’ 70s looks, combining colorful capris and jacket sets to evoke the laid-back and shiny vibe of Los Angeles. It’s a sort of almost airbrushed beauty that begins to permeate the mind, he told The Associated Press on Sunday, calling his Spring / Summer collection a simple cut but no impact. It was the first NYFW in person since the coronavirus pandemic, with designers spread across multiple locations in New York City with varying degrees of Covid-19 restrictions. Ford, the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, demanded that all attendees wear masks while outdoor shows were largely unrestricted. Other Fashion Week highlights include collections from Brandon Maxwell, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung and Jeremy Scott. Model Gigi Hadid, a new mom herself, modeled Moschino’s bright creations inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals. Big names on the runway included Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Paris Hilton and Vice President’s daughter-in-law Kamala Harris Ella Emhoff, showing off their style in front of celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Hudson and Schitts Creek star Dan Levy. . See more photos in the gallery above and the best looks below: The Moschino collection is shown during New York Fashion Week, Thursday, September 9, 2021. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)PA NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Ella Emhoff wears a Thom Browne suit outside the Thom Browne fashion show during S / S 22 New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kendall Jenner walks the runway for the Michael Kors Ready to Wear spring / summer 2022 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway for the SP22 Michael Kors Collection fashion show on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim / Getty Images for Michael Kors) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway wearing Pedro Juan with Georgina jewelry and JOJOS shoes during the Flying Solo NYFW Show September 2021 on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Flying Solo) A model walks the runway for Brandon Maxwell’s Spring / Summer 2022 fashion show in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City during Fashion Week on Friday, September 10, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) Models walk the runway for the Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

