A Fashion Week parade on the beach





On Sunday, about an hour by car (or an hour by ferry, past the Statue of Liberty) from the usual New York Fashion Week, there was a special kind of parade. Chromat, a bodywear brand, hosted a pop-up beach show on Jacob Riis, also known as The Peoples Beach, a popular destination for the queer, trans, and non-binary community in New York City. They showed the latest collection in collaboration with artist and filmmaker Tourmaline titled Collective Opulence Celebrating Kindred, or COCK The cheeky name comes from the intention behind the collection. During the pandemic, Tourmaline slipped into designer Becca McCharen-Trans’s Instagram DMs about her collaboration on a collection celebrating trans women, non-binary and intersex people who don’t fit. Inclusiveness is often in fashion, but Chromat has been dedicated to it since its inception in 2008. Photo: Alec Vierra It feels like that defining moment where we really get to be who we are everywhere we go, Tourmaline said ahead of the show. And that doesn’t mean bulges are a more powerful way. This means that we want to be able to have a range of options where we can all be present. It’s really about the abundance of our community. During the design process, Tourmaline offered his advice on what could make people more comfortable. She tried on all of our swimsuits and would give comments like, maybe the gusset could be wider here or it needs more room in the front here. Each item in the spring collection is available in sizes XS to 4X. From left to right : Photo: Alec VierraPhoto: Alec Vierra From above: Photo: Alec VierraPhoto: Alec Vierra Even before the collection was designed, McCharen-Tran knew she wanted to show Jacob Riis Beach during fashion week. There is no place like that, she said. The show was always meant to be an offering to Riis and the community he was a part of. McCharen-Tran notices more people wearing the mark at Riis than at any other beach. People on the boardwalk gathered to watch and called out the names of the models strutting the boardwalk in swim skirts, monokinis, shorts and swim bottoms with soft pouches and bikini tops. matching bikini. It was very inspired by the lifeguards, McCharen-Tran said after the show. We kind of wanted to have an element of protection and to think about security. And the fiery cherry is just vibrant and radiant, which is so much the reason for tourmaline. Every decision we make is about what will bring joy. Photo: Alec Vierra Photo: Alec Vierra Photo: Alec Vierra Photo: Alec Vierra Photo: Alec Vierra Photo: Alec Vierra Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

