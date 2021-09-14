Dan Levy’s 2021 Met Gala look featured two men kissing each other

After being canceled last year, the Met Gala aka Fashion’s Biggest Night is officially back! And winner of an Emmy Schitt Creek creator and actor Dan Levy did it all!
Wearing a look for Loewe designed by Jonathan Anderson, Levy took the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” to heart with an outfit that featured a bold and colorful image of two kissing men on the front juxtaposed at the top of a map of the United States!
Before hitting the mat, Levy took to Instagram to tease her look and opened up about all the meaning behind it, revealing that the look was a tribute to media artist and LGBTQIA + activist David Wojnarovicz (1954 -1992).
“A big thank you to @cartier for so generously welcoming and accessorizing me tonight,” Dan wrote. “What I have admired for so long about the Costume Institute is its commitment to educating and inspiring people through fashion.”
He continued:
“I was fortunate enough to also work with @ jonathan.anderson and the amazing team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from Artist Estate American multimedia and LGBTQIA + activist David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team based themselves on an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, Fuck You Fagot Fucker, named after a homophobic cartoon that the artist had discovered. But rather than feeding off the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – recognizing how much artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the images in a way that offered a message of hope. Tonight we celebrated the resilience, love and joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon. “
“To mark this collaboration, Loewe made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization backed by Wojnorovicz, which continues to promote AIDS awareness and education,” Levy also revealed.
Serving up looks AND paying homage to queer history? We hold !
