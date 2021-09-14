Kendall Jenner wears sheer dress on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet





Kendall Jenner reveals everything at the prom. The model left little to the imagination on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet, where she sparkled in a sheer Givenchy gown that gave a sexy touch to a classic style. She wore nude underwear under the dazzling dress, which featured fringed sleeves and a boned bodice. Jenners’ sparkling gown was inspired by a gown that famous Givenchy muse Audrey Hepburn wore in My Fair Lady, which featured the same jeweled sleeves and choker, though minus the sheer factor. The reality TV star posted clips of the film on her Instagram Stories before making her red carpet appearance, hinting at the upcoming remix look. While she opted for bare sleeves instead of white Hepburns gloves, Jenner mirrored the big screen icon by styling her brunette tresses into a chic updo. Audrey Hepburn’s white Givenchy dress in “My Fair Lady” featured a neckline similar to Kendall’s remixed version. Everett Collection / Everett Collection Billie Eilish also channeled Old Hollywood at the Met, conjuring up Marilyn Monroe with her blonde bob and glamorous dress. And Jenner isn’t the only star looking for ultra-sheer red carpet styles, either; Megan Fox stepped out at the VMAs last night in an even more see-through dress with similar sparkles. Kendall Jenner wore a barely there Givenchy dress on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. Getty Images Other members of Jenner’s famous family also graced the gala’s red carpet, with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian opting for all-black ensembles. Pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, however, did not attend the America-themed event. While Kendall has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since Valentine’s Day, the couple are yet to make their red carpet debut and she has appeared to be attending the Met Gala solo. The model showed off her sparkly dress from all angles on the steps of the Met Gala. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

