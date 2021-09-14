How celebs and politicians used fashion to make a statement at the Met Gala





Celebrities aren’t the only ones doing their best at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrived at her first Met Gala wearing a white gown. The front of the dress looked fairly conservative, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and even pockets, but when she turned around, the dress had a dramatic message: “TAX THE RICH.” His bag had the same message. Ocasio-Cortez attended Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director of Brother Vellies, whose brand designed the MP’s dress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images “We can never be too comfortable in our seats at the table once they have been given”, James says Vogue of its design inspiration. “We always have to keep pushing ourselves, pushing our colleagues, pushing the culture and pushing the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And when it comes to that theme, I think Alexandria and I are a great incarnation. language fashion must consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive and empowered future. “ On Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez became a trending topic on Twitter for her dress. “” Tax the rich! “While attending an event that costs $ 30,000 a seat”, @audilouwhoo critical. Another Twitter user, @mattxiv, pointed out that the MP’s dress looked very similar to the 2019 Grammy’s singer Joy Villa’s pro-Trump dress. Villa’s dress had similar red letters on the back but read “build the wall.” Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) also caused a sensation on the red carpet when she arrived in a daring gown calling for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a controversial constitutional amendment that ensure legal gender equality for women and men. The amendment has been on the table since 1979. Maloney’s colorful dress included several scarves with the inscription “Equal Rights for Women” and she carried a bright green handbag that read “ERE YES” on it. The bold shades of white, green and purple are inspired by the colors of the suffragettes, Carolyn Maloney’s colorful dress called for political change. Mike Coppola / Getty Images On Twitter, Maloney shared a photo of herself wearing the dress and posing in front of the Monument to Women’s Rights Pioneers in Central Park in New York City. “Across the country, women’s rights are under attack,” Maloney wrote. “I have long used fashion as a change of force 4. As the Met Costume Institute reopens with its inaugural exhibition celebrating American designers, I am asking (for) ERA certification so that women can be equal. once and for all. “ Across the country, women’s rights are under attack. I have long used fashion as a 4 force change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens with its inaugural exhibition celebrating American designers, I call 4 ERA certification so that women can be equal one. once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021 This isn’t the first time Maloney has used her Met Gala outfit to make a statement. In 2019, she wore an official New York City fire department jacket at the gala with a matching neon dress so she could promote the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. “I live for the message,” wrote a Twitter user in Maloney’s outfit. Another summed up Maloney’s look by calling her “an icon, she’s a legend and she’s the moment.” Model Cara Delevingne also made a statement with her top that read “join the patriarchy”. Delevingne poses for a photo at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Getty Images “It’s kind of like ‘stick it to the man’ if someone wants to research the word,” she told Vogue.

